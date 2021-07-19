checkAd

Brookfield Infrastructure Agrees with ISS’ Recommendation to Vote AGAINST the Pembina Transaction and Files Revised Offer to Purchase Inter Pipeline Ltd.

  • Brookfield Infrastructure agrees with the recommendation from leading independent proxy advisor, Institutional Shareholder Services (“ISS”), that Inter Pipeline Ltd. (“IPL”) Shareholders vote AGAINST IPL’s proposed transaction (the “Alternative Transaction”) with Pembina Pipeline Corporation (“Pembina”). Recommendation cites execution risk of the Alternative Transaction and a higher bid from Brookfield Infrastructure which offers financing certainty, no regulatory risk, and an all-cash option
  • Brookfield Infrastructure’s Offer to purchase IPL for $21.23 per IPL common share1, on a prorated basis, represents a premium of C$1.53 or 8%2 to the Alternative Transaction
  • Shareholders may elect up to 100% cash consideration totalling C$20.00 per share of IPL without being subject to proration or 0.250 of a class A exchangeable subordinated voting share of Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (“BIPC”) (a “BIPC Share”), subject to proration, valued at C$23.85 per IPL share as of market close on July 14, 2021
  • IPL Shareholders do not have to elect all cash or all shares. They have the flexibility to select the consideration split which best suits their objectives (subject to the BIPC Share proration)
  • Take Action - Vote AGAINST the Alternative Transaction and Tender to Brookfield Infrastructure’s Offer
  • Questions or Need Assistance? Contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group at 1-877-452-7184 or email assistance@laurelhill.com

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN), together with its institutional partners (collectively, “Brookfield Infrastructure”) agrees with a leading independent proxy advisor’s recommendation to vote AGAINST the Alternative Transaction. Additionally, Brookfield Infrastructure announces it has filed a fourth notice of variation and change (the "Fourth Notice of Variation") in respect of its offer to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSX:IPL) (the “Offer”).

The Fourth Notice of Variation and related documents can be found at www.ipl-offer.com. They have also been filed with the Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR under IPL’s profile at www.sedar.com and will be mailed to all IPL shareholders.

________________________
1 Based on assumed proration of 32% BIPC Shares and 68% cash and based on the closing price of the BIPC Shares on the TSX on July 14, 2021.

