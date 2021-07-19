checkAd

Ceylon Graphite Announces the Incorporation of a United Kingdom Subsidiary

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.07.2021, 13:15  |  33   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceylon Graphite Corp. (“Ceylon”) (TSX-V: CYL) (OTC: CYLYF) (FSE: CCY) is pleased to announce the incorporation of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Ceylon Graphite Technologies LTD (“CGT”), in the United Kingdom.

The objective of CGT is to develop innovative applications for value added graphite and graphene in multiple market segments, focussing on battery anode graphite as Europe drives forward into vehicle electrification. Ceylon will continue to build-out its production capacity in Sri Lanka for high-quality, low-cost graphite from its mines, while CGT develops new patents for graphite beneficiation and purification for battery grade primarily for use in high-margin anode improvements for the electric vehicle (EV) and energy storage markets and graphene applications.

The UK is home to leading global research and technology advancement in graphite applications and is also where Ceylon’s Chief Scientific Executive, Dr. Siva Bohm, and Technical Director, Dr. Mallika Bohm, are located. As such, CGT will be able to maximize affiliations with local academic and industrial research organisations such as Warwick Manufacturing Group (WMG), Imperial College, University College London (UCL)-APL & Graphene Engineering Innovation Centre (GEIC) Manchester. The alliance with WMG/ U.K. Battery Industrialisation Center (U.K.-BIC) will expand CGL’s potential for significant growth in the field of energy storage and share close links with past and current battery test programs already underway within the Company and at the University of Warwick - Energy Innovation Centre. The conductive ‘Ceylon Graphene Inks’ materials UK patent licence leads to value-added products currently being developed for water-based eco-friendly lithium-ion battery anodes. Ceylon Graphite’s subsidiary in UK and R&D will enable our application for joint Industrial and academic UK government funding such as UKRI, Innovation and other Grants. This enables Ceylon Graphite Corp. to accelerate development of battery products based on value-added Ceylon Vein Graphite and Graphene products commercialisation.

“We see significant opportunities and a definite need to supply our high-grade vein graphite to Lithium-Ion battery manufacturers in both the UK and Europe,” said Don Baxter Chief Executive Officer. “By being a UK resident we are now closer to our target end users and directly involved in the Faraday Technology hub of anode advancement for the EV and energy storage markets. Brexit has accelerated the UK activities to become self-sufficient in lithium ion battery manufacturing complete with critical material processing capabilities.”

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ceylon Graphite Announces the Incorporation of a United Kingdom Subsidiary VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ceylon Graphite Corp. (“Ceylon”) (TSX-V: CYL) (OTC: CYLYF) (FSE: CCY) is pleased to announce the incorporation of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Ceylon Graphite Technologies LTD (“CGT”), …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nathalie ROOS, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos
Ninety Day Survival Outcomes in COVID-19 ARDS Trial of Remestemcel-L Presented at ISCT Meeting on ...
Bone Therapeutics provides update on the progress of clinical studies
New data for Roche’s Hemlibra reinforce safety profile in people with haemophilia A
Zoom to Acquire Five9
BGHL Euro NAV & Share buy back
Capgemini Press Release// Capgemini announces proposal to acquire Australian cloud transformation ...
Casino Group extends the maturity of its syndicated credit facility
Valneva and Pfizer Complete Recruitment for Phase 2 Trial of Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
NewHydrogen continues progress on lowering the price of green hydrogen
Titel
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Becomes SEC Reporting Company As Grayscale Investments Files ...
Medexus Pharmaceuticals and medac GmbH enter into Licensing Agreement for First-in-Class ...
Critical Solutions, Inc (CSLI) /MKH Ventures Announces July Shareholder Updates of Key Holdings
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board