Ameresco, Inc. , (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced that its solar installation at the Foothill Landfill in San Joaquin County, California, has received a Top Project of the Year Award in the Environment + Energy Leader Awards program. Organized annually, the program’s expert judges identified this solar installation as a leading example of how to best repurpose underutilized land for maximum energy savings.

Ameresco’s work with San Joaquin County solar farm earns Top Project of the Year award from Environment + Energy Leader. (Photo: Business Wire)

Over the past seven years, Ameresco partnered with the officials of San Joaquin County to develop and maintain two standalone projects at the Foothill Landfill. In 2014, the company developed a landfill gas-to-energy (LFGTE) facility to convert the County’s waste into renewable energy. Following its success, Ameresco oversaw the installation of over 13,000 solar panels on the landfill’s underdeveloped land in 2020 to further support the County’s long-term sustainability goals.

“With a very experienced and critical judging panel and a strict set of judging criteria, entrants faced an extremely high bar to qualify for an award in 2021,” says Sarah Roberts, Environment + Energy Leader publisher.

One judge said of the San Joaquin County project, “This project demonstrates excellent use of underutilized land at the Foothill Landfill site and serves as a model for what others should and could develop.”

Alongside the Top Project of the Year Award win, Ameresco will participate in the Environment + Energy Leader Solutions Summit on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. During a half-hour session, scheduled for 4:00 p.m. ET, representatives from San Joaquin County and Ameresco will delve into what inspired a second project at the same location, why it’s important to maximize underdeveloped land, and how a similar strategy can be implemented into other projects. Interested parties are encouraged to register for the session.

“We’re honored that the development of renewable energy resources within San Joaquin County has been recognized with this award,” said Supervisor Tom Patti, Chairman of the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors. “The Board’s prioritization to improve our local communities through clean and secure energy resources is of utmost importance as we plan for our energy future. The Foothill Landfill Solar project is not only great for the environment but obviously it helps offset the cost of rising electric costs to local taxpayers.”