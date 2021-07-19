checkAd

RumbleOn to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 2, 2021

19.07.2021, 13:30   

RumbleOn, Inc (NASDAQ: RMBL), an e-commerce company using innovative technology to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles to dealers, today announced it will release second quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on August 2, 2021. On that day management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the company's business and financial results.

Second Quarter Conference Call and Webcast Details

  • What: RumbleOn Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
  • When: Monday, August 2, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. ET
  • Dial In: To access the conference call via telephone please dial 1-877-407-9716 or 1-201-493-6779 for callers outside the United States and enter the conference ID 13721389
  • Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at https://investors.rumbleon.com.

About RumbleOn

Founded in 2017, RumbleOn (NASDAQ: RMBL) is an ecommerce company using innovative technology to aggregate and distribute pre-owned automotive and powersport vehicles to and from both consumers and dealers, 100% online. RumbleOn is disrupting the pre-owned vehicle supply chain by providing dealers with technology solutions such as virtual inventory, and a 24/7 distribution platform, and consumers with an efficient, timely and transparent transaction experience. Whether buying, selling, trading or financing a vehicle, RumbleOn enables dealers and consumers to transact without geographic boundaries in a transparent, fast and friction free experience. For more information, please visit http://www.rumbleon.com.

