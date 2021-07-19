checkAd

Flower One Announces Exclusive Brand Partner Agreement with the Miss Grass Brand in the State of Nevada

Flower One Holdings Inc. ("Flower One" or the "Company") (CSE: FONE) (OTCQX: FLOOF) (FSE: F11), the leading cannabis cultivator and producer in Nevada, is pleased to announce its latest partnership with Miss Grass. Through this partnership, Flower One will become the exclusive brand partner for Miss Grass in the state of Nevada, bringing various cannabis products to the state including Miss Grass Minis, Miss Grass Flower, and Miss Grass To-Go’s.

“We are thrilled to bring Miss Grass and Flower One together,” stated Kellen O’Keefe, Flower One’s President and Interim CEO. “Miss Grass is an innovative platform focused on cannabis education, culture, and science. Their passion for sharing cannabis is authentic and their ability to connect with new consumers is a critical part of the consumer’s discovery process. We are grateful for the opportunity to bring Miss Grass and their products to the state of Nevada.”

“At the core of Miss Grass, we aim to make cannabis accessible through trusted education and exceptional products. We are very impressed with Flower One and their team’s approach towards collaboration,” noted Kate Miller, CEO and Co-founder of Miss Grass. “The ethos of Miss Grass is perfectly aligned with the work that Flower One has done and continues to do in the cannabis space. This partnership will allow us to bring trusted quality products to Nevada.”

Miss Grass products will be available in Nevada in the fourth quarter of 2021 and will include 2-gram pre-roll packs, cone-style pre-rolls, and 1/2 oz of premium full-sized, single-strain flower.

About Flower One Holdings Inc.

Flower One is the largest cannabis cultivator, producer, and full-service brand fulfillment partner in the state of Nevada. By combining more than 20 years of greenhouse operational excellence with best-in-class cannabis operators, Flower One offers consistent, reliable, and scalable fulfillment to a growing number of industry-leading cannabis brands (Cookies, Kiva, Old Pal, Heavy Hitters, Lift Ticket’s, The Clear, and Flower One’s leading in-house brand, NLVO, and more). Flower One currently produces a wide range of products from flower, full-spectrum oils, and distillates to finished consumer packaged goods, including a variety of pre-rolls, concentrates, edibles, topicals, and more for top-performing brands in cannabis. Flower One’s Nevada footprint includes the Company’s flagship facility, a 400,000 square-foot high-tech greenhouse and 55,000 square-foot production facility, as well as a second site with a 25,000 square-foot indoor cultivation facility and commercial kitchen. Flower One has built an industry-leading team focused on becoming the first high-quality, low-cost brand fulfillment partner.

