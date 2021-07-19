American Pacific Mining Reports Samples from Vein Trenching at Madison Copper-Gold Project in Montana, USA; Including 15.7 g/t Gold, 612 g/t Silver & 1.53% Copper Nearly Two Kilometres from Existing Mine Workings

Ten rock chip samples were collected from an exploration trench located nearly two (2) kilometres southwest of the Madison Mine. One of the grab samples from this exploration trench returned a very significant 15.7 g/t Au, 612 g/t Ag and 1.53% Cu.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Pacific Mining Corp (CSE: USGD / FWB: 1QC / OTCQB: USGDF) (“American Pacific” or the “Company”) is pleased to report results from 18 rock chip samples from two significant zones of altered and mineralized exposures on the Madison property revealing high grade gold (“ Au ”), silver (“ Ag ”), copper (“ Cu ”), lead (“ Pb ”) and zinc (“ Zn ”) values.

The high-grade sample was taken from a narrow vein expression near-surface. The Company believes this new result, which includes visible gold (“VG”) and base metals, demonstrates the potential for a new significant zone and lends further support for targeting a larger porphyry system at the Project. Initial drilling will aim to trace the extent of this new mineralized vein located approximately 2km away from the areas that hosted the historical production at Madison.

The sulfide vein is hosted in Archean quartzo-feldspathic-amphibolite gneisses and schists. A zone of alteration consisting of silicification, sericitization, and FeOx of the wall rock was observed hosting the vein. Three samples of the quartz vein reported high grade gold values ranging from 9.56 g/t Au to a high of 15.7 g/t Au. Two of the samples had good showings of sphalerite-galena-chalcopyrite and native gold (see Table 1 and photo below).

“The existence of such high grade mineralization a full two kilometres away from the existing mine workings demonstrates the regional potential and opportunity to establish significant scale at the Madison Project,” said Eric Saderholm, President of American Pacific. “This is an entirely new style of mineralization as it is not associated with the skarn, but a vein system instead. Drill pads are already being developed to test this new target area during the current drill campaign.”

An additional eight samples were collected from the historic American Pit, just to the north of the Madison mine portal consisting of oxidized garnet rich skarn mixed with zones of massive sulfide veinlets cross-cutting altered granodiorite. Assay values were reported by ALS Labs of Vancouver, values ranged from trace to a high of 5.51 g/t Au, averaging 1.06 g/t Au. Silver values ranged between 0.25 g/t to a high of 64.9 g/t, averaging 14.84 g/t Ag. Copper values ranged from 46.8 ppm to a high of 0.841% Cu, averaging 0.248% Cu.