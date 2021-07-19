checkAd

American Pacific Mining Reports Samples from Vein Trenching at Madison Copper-Gold Project in Montana, USA; Including 15.7 g/t Gold, 612 g/t Silver & 1.53% Copper Nearly Two Kilometres from Existing Mine Workings

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.07.2021, 13:30  |  34   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Pacific Mining Corp (CSE: USGD / FWB: 1QC / OTCQB: USGDF) (“American Pacific” or the “Company”) is pleased to report results from 18 rock chip samples from two significant zones of altered and mineralized exposures on the Madison property revealing high grade gold (“Au”), silver (“Ag”), copper (“Cu”), lead (“Pb”) and zinc (“Zn”) values.

Ten rock chip samples were collected from an exploration trench located nearly two (2) kilometres southwest of the Madison Mine. One of the grab samples from this exploration trench returned a very significant 15.7 g/t Au, 612 g/t Ag and 1.53% Cu.

The high-grade sample was taken from a narrow vein expression near-surface. The Company believes this new result, which includes visible gold (“VG”) and base metals, demonstrates the potential for a new significant zone and lends further support for targeting a larger porphyry system at the Project. Initial drilling will aim to trace the extent of this new mineralized vein located approximately 2km away from the areas that hosted the historical production at Madison.

The sulfide vein is hosted in Archean quartzo-feldspathic-amphibolite gneisses and schists. A zone of alteration consisting of silicification, sericitization, and FeOx of the wall rock was observed hosting the vein. Three samples of the quartz vein reported high grade gold values ranging from 9.56 g/t Au to a high of 15.7 g/t Au. Two of the samples had good showings of sphalerite-galena-chalcopyrite and native gold (see Table 1 and photo below).

“The existence of such high grade mineralization a full two kilometres away from the existing mine workings demonstrates the regional potential and opportunity to establish significant scale at the Madison Project,” said Eric Saderholm, President of American Pacific. “This is an entirely new style of mineralization as it is not associated with the skarn, but a vein system instead. Drill pads are already being developed to test this new target area during the current drill campaign.”

Figure 1 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8df2df5a-863b-4ef6 ...

An additional eight samples were collected from the historic American Pit, just to the north of the Madison mine portal consisting of oxidized garnet rich skarn mixed with zones of massive sulfide veinlets cross-cutting altered granodiorite. Assay values were reported by ALS Labs of Vancouver, values ranged from trace to a high of 5.51 g/t Au, averaging 1.06 g/t Au. Silver values ranged between 0.25 g/t to a high of 64.9 g/t, averaging 14.84 g/t Ag. Copper values ranged from 46.8 ppm to a high of 0.841% Cu, averaging 0.248% Cu.

Seite 1 von 2
Gold jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

American Pacific Mining Reports Samples from Vein Trenching at Madison Copper-Gold Project in Montana, USA; Including 15.7 g/t Gold, 612 g/t Silver & 1.53% Copper Nearly Two Kilometres from Existing Mine Workings VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - American Pacific Mining Corp (CSE: USGD / FWB: 1QC / OTCQB: USGDF) (“American Pacific” or the “Company”) is pleased to report results from 18 rock chip samples from two significant …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nathalie ROOS, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos
Bone Therapeutics provides update on the progress of clinical studies
Ninety Day Survival Outcomes in COVID-19 ARDS Trial of Remestemcel-L Presented at ISCT Meeting on ...
New data for Roche’s Hemlibra reinforce safety profile in people with haemophilia A
Zoom to Acquire Five9
Valneva and Pfizer Complete Recruitment for Phase 2 Trial of Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
BGHL Euro NAV & Share buy back
Casino Group extends the maturity of its syndicated credit facility
Capgemini Press Release// Capgemini announces proposal to acquire Australian cloud transformation ...
Good Gaming Inc. Issues Correction to Press Release Regarding Its OTCQB Up-Listing
Titel
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
Medexus Pharmaceuticals and medac GmbH enter into Licensing Agreement for First-in-Class ...
Critical Solutions, Inc (CSLI) /MKH Ventures Announces July Shareholder Updates of Key Holdings
EssilorLuxottica and the FIA reinforce their commitment to promote good vision for safer roads
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15:00 UhrRohstoff-Talk mit Michael Blumenroth: "Gold bekommt Rückenwind - Metalle mittelfristig Potential"
Inside Wirtschaft | Marktberichte
14:45 Uhr55 North Mining Inc. Announces Closing of Private Placement Financing of $550,000
Accesswire | Analysen
14:35 UhrTransaction in Own Shares
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:30 UhrGlobex Options Former Eagle Gold Mine
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:16 UhrBrazil Minerals to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on July 21, 2021
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrGreen Stream Holdings, Inc.’s (GSFI) Chuck’s Vintage Opens NYC Location; Sponsors Polo Hamptons Polo Match & Event; Featured in Social Life Magazine and The New York Post Page Six
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrSnowline Gold Closes Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital
Accesswire | Analysen
13:45 UhrTrailbreaker Resources Completes Phase 1 Exploration at the Atsutla Gold Project, Mobilizes to Skelly
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:30 UhrMinera IRL Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment Results for the Ollachea Gold Project
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:30 UhrRanchero Gold Corp. Closes C$5 Million Financing in Connection with RTO Transaction with Melior Resources Inc. and Director Resignation
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten