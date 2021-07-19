Aehr Receives $10.8 Million Order for Production Test and Burn-in of Silicon Carbide Power Semiconductors for Electric Vehicles

FREMONT, Calif., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment, today announced it has received a $10.8 million single purchase order from its lead silicon carbide test and burn-in customer for multiple FOX-XP systems and full sets of WaferPak Contactors to meet their increased production capacity needs. This customer is a leading Fortune 500 supplier of semiconductor devices with a significant customer base in the automotive semiconductor market. These FOX systems and WaferPaks are expected to ship within the next six months.



Gayn Erickson, President and CEO of Aehr Test Systems, commented, “These follow-on orders for additional FOX-XP systems and WaferPaks are the result of our working closely with this lead customer to achieve their test requirements and validation of our FOX-P platform and WaferPak full wafer contactors as their production qualified solution. This customer continues to forecast orders for multiple additional FOX systems and WaferPak Contactors this fiscal year and a significant number of systems and WaferPaks over the next several years due to electric vehicle semiconductor test and burn-in demand.