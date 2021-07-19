checkAd

Aehr Receives $10.8 Million Order for Production Test and Burn-in of Silicon Carbide Power Semiconductors for Electric Vehicles

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.07.2021, 13:30   

FREMONT, Calif., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment, today announced it has received a $10.8 million single purchase order from its lead silicon carbide test and burn-in customer for multiple FOX-XP systems and full sets of WaferPak Contactors to meet their increased production capacity needs. This customer is a leading Fortune 500 supplier of semiconductor devices with a significant customer base in the automotive semiconductor market. These FOX systems and WaferPaks are expected to ship within the next six months.

Gayn Erickson, President and CEO of Aehr Test Systems, commented, “These follow-on orders for additional FOX-XP systems and WaferPaks are the result of our working closely with this lead customer to achieve their test requirements and validation of our FOX-P platform and WaferPak full wafer contactors as their production qualified solution. This customer continues to forecast orders for multiple additional FOX systems and WaferPak Contactors this fiscal year and a significant number of systems and WaferPaks over the next several years due to electric vehicle semiconductor test and burn-in demand. 

“Each of these silicon carbide-focused FOX-XP systems is configured to test eighteen silicon carbide wafers in parallel in the footprint of a typical single wafer test solution, while contacting and testing 100% of the devices in parallel on each wafer. Our solution can not only test 100mm and 150mm diameter silicon carbide wafers, but can test the future 200mm wafers planned to be introduced over the next several years. Aehr provides a unique fully integrated solution that includes the test systems, full wafer WaferPak Contactors, and WaferPak Aligners.

“Silicon carbide power semiconductors have emerged as the preferred technology for battery electric vehicle power conversion in on-board and off-board electric vehicle battery chargers, and the electric power conversion and control of the electric engines. These devices reduce power loss by as much as > 75% over power silicon alternatives like IGBT (Insulated-gate bipolar transistor) devices, which has essentially changed the entire market dynamic. The challenge with silicon carbide is that it is known to have high infant mortality rates. However, with the reliability burn-in and screening that Aehr is able to offer with our FOX product solutions, these defects can be removed to provide extremely reliable devices for these mission-critical applications.  

