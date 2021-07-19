ContraFect Announces Multiple Publications on CF-296 Demonstrating Potent In Vivo Antimicrobial Activity

“This new research data demonstrates the potential of CF-296, our novel engineered variant of exebacase, our lead lysin product candidate currently in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial. As we continue to develop the profile of this product candidate, we are evaluating multiple potential indications for clinical development, including Staph aureus osteomyelitis and prosthetic joint infections, particularly difficult-to-treat, potentially disabling infections, where novel treatments are greatly needed,” said Cara Cassino, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President of Research and Development at ContraFect.

YONKERS, N.Y., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ContraFect Corporation (Nasdaq: CFRX) , a late clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections, today announced the publication of two manuscripts that demonstrate the potent in vivo activity of CF-296, a novel engineered lysin agent with potent bactericidal and anti-biofilm activity against Staphylococcus aureus (Staph aureus), a life-threatening pathogen.

The manuscript published in Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy, a leading peer-reviewed journal dedicated to the study of infectious diseases, presents laboratory data from a study of CF-296 in a preclinical rodent model of acute methicillin-resistant Staph aureus (MRSA) osteomyelitis. The analysis of bone samples demonstrated that CF-296 has potent anti-staphylococcal activity and, when used with daptomycin, is active and well tolerated in MRSA acute osteomyelitis.

In a second manuscript published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Antimicrobial Chemotherapy, CF-296 demonstrated the efficacy of CF-296, both as a mono therapy and in addition to standard-of-care antibiotics, in a preclinical murine Staph aureus infection model. Of note, the addition of CF-296 to both daptomycin or vancomycin resulted in significantly enhanced antibacterial activity in the model, relative to the activity of these standard-of-care antibiotics alone.

ContraFect continues to evaluate CF-296 in further preclinical studies and the potential for future clinical development. CF-296 was developed by ContraFect and the Company is actively pursuing global rights to this investigational development candidate.

About ContraFect:

ContraFect is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of DLAs, including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. An estimated 700,000 deaths worldwide each year are attributed to antimicrobial-resistant infections. We intend to address life threatening infections using our therapeutic product candidates from our platform of DLAs, which include lysins and amurin peptides. Lysins are a new class of DLAs which are recombinantly produced antimicrobial proteins with a novel mechanism of action associated with the rapid killing of target bacteria, eradication of biofilms and synergy with conventional antibiotics. Amurin peptides are a novel class of DLAs which exhibit broad-spectrum activity against a wide range of antibiotic-resistant Gram-negative pathogens, including P. aeruginosa, Acinetobacter baumannii, and Enterobacter species. We believe that the properties of our lysins and amurin peptides will make them suitable for targeting antibiotic-resistant organisms, such as MRSA and P. aeruginosa, which can cause serious infections such as bacteremia, pneumonia and osteomyelitis. We have completed a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis, with our lead lysin candidate, exebacase, which is the first lysin to enter clinical studies in the U.S. Exebacase, currently being studied in a pivotal Phase 3 clinical study, was granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA for the treatment of MRSA bloodstream infections, including right-sided endocarditis, when used in addition to SOC anti-staphylococcal antibiotics in adult patients.