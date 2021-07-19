Veritex Holdings, Inc. Completes Investment in Thrive Mortgage

Thrive, headquartered in Georgetown, Texas, is a family-owned business led by Roy Jones, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, along with an experienced management team with on average 10+ years of tenure with Thrive. Thrive is an industry leader in transforming the home financing process into a customer centered digital experience and is the first company in Texas to close a fully electronic note with a remote notary. Thrive’s markets include, among others, Texas, Ohio, Colorado, Kentucky, North Carolina, Kansas, Virginia, Florida, Maryland and Indiana.

DALLAS, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritex Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VBTX) (“Veritex” or the “Company”), the parent holding company for Veritex Community Bank (the “Bank”), today announced the Bank has completed the investment to acquire a 49% interest in Thrive Mortgage, LLC (“Thrive”) for $53.9 million in cash. As part of the investment, the Company obtained the right to designate a member to Thrive’s board of directors.

Veritex Chairman and Chief Executive Officer C. Malcolm Holland stated, “I couldn’t be more excited about our partnership with Thrive. The breadth of management and experience, coupled with an industry leader in cutting-edge technology, provides a powerful earnings investment to drive consistent shareholder return and mitigates business cycle volatility to our commercial-focused portfolio.”

Roy Jones, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Thrive, said, “We are proud to further our relationship with a valued business partner of over 7 years. With a similar culture and alignment of values, Veritex has helped Thrive grow by understanding our business and assisting Thrive with tailored financing, including construction warehouse lending. This expanded partnership, while retaining our nimble operating practices, will allow us to better serve our customers and employees with unequaled products and positions the company for a strong decade of growth.”

Veritex’s investment in Thrive is anticipated to increase fee income with a counter cyclical business to the Company’s asset sensitive balance sheet. The investment is also anticipated to leverage excess liquidity and capital while preserving bandwidth for other Veritex strategic core growth and/or acquisitive opportunities.

Stephens Inc. served as Veritex’s financial advisor and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP served as legal counsel to Veritex.

About Veritex Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Veritex is a bank holding company that conducts banking activities through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank, with locations throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and in the Houston metropolitan area. Veritex Community Bank is a Texas state chartered bank regulated by the Texas Department of Banking and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. For more information, visit www.veritexbank.com .