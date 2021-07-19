checkAd

Hanstone Gold Commences 2021 Core Drilling on Its Doc Property Located in BC’s Prolific Golden Triangle

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanstone Gold Corp. (TSX.V: HANS, FSE: HGO) (“Hanstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the commencement of HQ diamond drilling on its high grade Doc Property, located in British Columbia’s prolific mining district known as the Golden Triangle.

As previously announced on June 8th, 2021, Hanstone intends to conduct a 5,000m, large diameter HQ core drilling program in 2021. Last year’s very successful drill program returned exceptional results that will be followed up this year with the goal of extending the strike and depth of the known mineralized occurrences as well as test additional new targets. These new targets were previously identified utilizing airborne geophysical data which outlined the extension of geophysical gravity lows associated with known gold bearing quartz vein structures.

Each drill pad set-up will accommodate several downdip and azimuth swing drill holes designed to extend the strike and dip of mineralized structures with the ultimate goal of preparing a National Instrument 43-101 compliant resource focused on the Doc property.

Previously announced significant diamond drill core results returned from the 2020 drill program included 2.25 metres grading 6.18 g/t Au, including 47.78 g/t Ag; 0.80 metres grading 10.8 g/t Au; and 7.02 metres grading 2.27 g/t Au. Additional positive results included 13.28 metres grading 12.01 g/t Au, including an exceptional intercept of 1.28 metres grading 113.70 g/t Au.

Current warm weather conditions have allowed for the early commencement of this year’s drill program, expected to continue into the early fall. 2021 Drill Program results will be released as they become available.

Ray Marks, President and CEO of Hanstone stated:

“Hanstone’s Management is very happy to commence the 2021 drill program and eagerly awaits results from the planned drill program that follows up on last year’s exceptional results. Our focus is to run a tight drill pattern on the Q26 and Doc areas in order to produce a NI 43-101 compliant resource. At the same time, we have numerous additional targets identified by the fall 2020 UAV mag survey that we look forward to exploring. We expect this summer to be both exciting and rewarding for the Company and its shareholders.”

About Hanstone:

Hanstone is a precious and base metals explorer with its current focus on the Doc and Snip North Projects optimally located in the heart of the prolific mineralized area of British Columbia known as the Golden Triangle. The Golden Triangle is an area which hosts numerous producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The Company holds a 100% earn in option in the 1,704-hectare Doc Project and owns a 100% interest in the 3,336-hectare Snip North Project. Hanstone has a highly experienced team of industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of gold deposits and in developing mineral exploration projects through discovery to production.

Ray Marks, President and Chief Executive Officer

For Further Information Contact:

Carrie Howes, Director of Communications+1-778-551-8488, carrie.howes@hanstonegold.com
Or visit the Company’s website at www.hanstonegold.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8bcbfaa7-b801-42b4 ...


