NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential purchase of up to 200 battery-electric single deck buses; Ireland’s largest ever zero-emission bus order

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF) NFI Group Inc. (“NFI” or the “Company”), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mass mobility solutions, today announced that the BYD UK and Alexander Dennis Limited (“ADL”) electric vehicle partnership, the UK’s leading electric bus producer, has signed a framework agreement with the National Transport Authority of Ireland (NTA) for the delivery of up to 200 BYD ADL Enviro200EV zero-emission battery-electric buses. The agreement has started with an initial firm order for 45 buses, with delivery commencing in 2022.

The single supplier framework agreement with the NTA will run for up to five years and covers the delivery of single deck long length battery-electric buses. The BYD ADL partnership, represented by ADL as primary contractor, was selected in a comprehensive and rigorous procurement process in which the company provided the strongest offer. It is the BYD ADL partnership’s first contract in Ireland, and the country’s largest order for zero-emission buses ever.

The first 45 buses have been firmly ordered and are expected to commence delivery in 2022 for services in Athlone and the Dublin Metropolitan Area.

All will be built in ADL’s factories in the United Kingdom in the proven combination of BYD electric technology and batteries with stylish bodywork and passenger-centric interior by ADL.

“NFI is leading the ZEvolution to zero-emission mobility and, through this historic contract—Ireland’s largest ever—our battery-electric vehicles will now operate in five countries. We’re thrilled to continue working with the NTA as they drive lower emissions for the communities they serve and to see ADL’s continued expansion in Ireland,” said Paul Soubry, President and Chief Executive Officer, NFI.

Anne Graham, CEO of the National Transport Authority, said: “The contract signed for the supply of these battery-electric buses highlights the NTA’s commitment to a sustainable and accessible transport network. Over the next five years, we are planning a major increase in the number of low- and zero-emission urban buses in operation on the Transport For Ireland (TFI) network across the country. The fleet ordered today represents the best mix of cutting edge electric technology, proven reliability, accessibility and comfort for all passengers who use TFI bus services. I look forward to working with our bus operator partners, as well as [NFI], in ensuring that the first of these buses are delivered and ready to operate in 2022.”