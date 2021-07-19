checkAd

ContraFect Announces Multiple Presentations of New Research Data From Its Pipeline of Direct Lytic Agents at the 31st ECCMID

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.07.2021, 13:31  |  46   |   |   

YONKERS, N.Y., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ContraFect Corporation (Nasdaq: CFRX), a late clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections, today announced multiple presentations, including two oral presentations, of data from its portfolio of DLAs from the 31st European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID), now available online.

“The data presented at ECCMID further illustrates the potential utility of our lysin therapeutic modalities to address important unmet medical needs. Our new in vitro data suggests that our lead lysin, exebacase, currently in Phase 3 with Breakthrough therapy designation for MRSA bacteremia, may have the potential to address difficult to treat Staph bone and joint infections. We also have new data demonstrating that CF-370, our first engineered lysin candidate, could be a potential new asset in the armamentarium against multidrug-resistant Gram-negative pathogens,” said Cara Cassino, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President of Research and Development at ContraFect. “Our findings continue to highlight the potent antimicrobial activity of lysins against virulent, highly-resistant bacterial strains known to cause debilitating and life-threatening infections. We look forward to additional new data as we continue to advance these programs.”

The presentations will be made available on the ContraFect website.

Presentation Details:

Abstract number: 2332
Oral presentation title: Synergistic anti-biofilm activity of exebacase and rifampin, vancomycin and daptomycin against Staphylococcus epidermidis strains responsible of bone and joint infections
Presenter: Aubin Souche, Hospices Civils de Lyon
Session: Combination of drugs for a synergistic antibacterial effect

Abstract number: 3834
Oral presentation title: Lysin CF-370 exhibits potent bactericidal activity against clinical MDR and XDR Pseudomonas aeruginosa isolates including carbapenem- and/or colistin- resistant forms
Presenter: Raymond Schuch, Ph.D.
Session: Combination of drugs for a synergistic antibacterial effect

Poster Details:

Abstract number: 3969
Poster title: CF-370, a systemically administered lysin with in vivo efficacy against a carbapenem-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa strain in a rabbit pulmonary infection model

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ContraFect Announces Multiple Presentations of New Research Data From Its Pipeline of Direct Lytic Agents at the 31st ECCMID YONKERS, N.Y., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ContraFect Corporation (Nasdaq: CFRX), a late clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nathalie ROOS, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos
Bone Therapeutics provides update on the progress of clinical studies
Ninety Day Survival Outcomes in COVID-19 ARDS Trial of Remestemcel-L Presented at ISCT Meeting on ...
New data for Roche’s Hemlibra reinforce safety profile in people with haemophilia A
Zoom to Acquire Five9
Valneva and Pfizer Complete Recruitment for Phase 2 Trial of Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
BGHL Euro NAV & Share buy back
Casino Group extends the maturity of its syndicated credit facility
Capgemini Press Release// Capgemini announces proposal to acquire Australian cloud transformation ...
Good Gaming Inc. Issues Correction to Press Release Regarding Its OTCQB Up-Listing
Titel
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
Medexus Pharmaceuticals and medac GmbH enter into Licensing Agreement for First-in-Class ...
Critical Solutions, Inc (CSLI) /MKH Ventures Announces July Shareholder Updates of Key Holdings
EssilorLuxottica and the FIA reinforce their commitment to promote good vision for safer roads
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board