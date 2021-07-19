ContraFect Announces Multiple Presentations of New Research Data From Its Pipeline of Direct Lytic Agents at the 31st ECCMID

YONKERS, N.Y., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ContraFect Corporation (Nasdaq: CFRX), a late clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections, today announced multiple presentations, including two oral presentations, of data from its portfolio of DLAs from the 31st European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID), now available online.



“The data presented at ECCMID further illustrates the potential utility of our lysin therapeutic modalities to address important unmet medical needs. Our new in vitro data suggests that our lead lysin, exebacase, currently in Phase 3 with Breakthrough therapy designation for MRSA bacteremia, may have the potential to address difficult to treat Staph bone and joint infections. We also have new data demonstrating that CF-370, our first engineered lysin candidate, could be a potential new asset in the armamentarium against multidrug-resistant Gram-negative pathogens,” said Cara Cassino, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President of Research and Development at ContraFect. “Our findings continue to highlight the potent antimicrobial activity of lysins against virulent, highly-resistant bacterial strains known to cause debilitating and life-threatening infections. We look forward to additional new data as we continue to advance these programs.”

The presentations will be made available on the ContraFect website.

Presentation Details:

Abstract number: 2332

Oral presentation title: Synergistic anti-biofilm activity of exebacase and rifampin, vancomycin and daptomycin against Staphylococcus epidermidis strains responsible of bone and joint infections

Presenter: Aubin Souche, Hospices Civils de Lyon

Session: Combination of drugs for a synergistic antibacterial effect

Abstract number: 3834

Oral presentation title: Lysin CF-370 exhibits potent bactericidal activity against clinical MDR and XDR Pseudomonas aeruginosa isolates including carbapenem- and/or colistin- resistant forms

Presenter: Raymond Schuch, Ph.D.

Session: Combination of drugs for a synergistic antibacterial effect

Poster Details:

Abstract number: 3969

Poster title: CF-370, a systemically administered lysin with in vivo efficacy against a carbapenem-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa strain in a rabbit pulmonary infection model