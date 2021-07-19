BioXcel Therapeutics to Present at Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

NEW HAVEN, Conn., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. ("BioXcel" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BTAI), today announced that Dr. Vimal Mehta, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BioXcel, will participate in the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.



To access the live webcast of BioXcel’s presentation, please visit the “Events” page within the News & Media section of the Company's website at www.bioxceltherapeutics.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for at least 30 days following the event.