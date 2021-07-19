checkAd

Black Bird Biotech Announces MiteXstream Summer Field Testing on Mite-Plagued Vegetable Crops in Israel by International Agri-Chem Company

FLOWER MOUND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (OTC PINK:BBBT), manufacturer of plant-based MiteXstreamTM biopesticide, today announced that an international agri-chemical company will begin field testing MiteXstream in …

FLOWER MOUND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (OTC PINK:BBBT), manufacturer of plant-based MiteXstreamTM biopesticide, today announced that an international agri-chemical company will begin field testing MiteXstream in Israel later this summer, when the rise of mite populations occurs, with testing completion expected in early October. The testing is slated to be conducted on eggplant and cucumber crops, vegetables which traditionally suffer from severe mite infestations in Israel.

"This international agri-chemical company contacted us last December, just a day or two after MiteXstreamTM gained EPA registration," said Fabian Deneault, President of BBBT. "We are extremely excited to have testing being done outside the United States, as it is illustrative of the tremendous impact we expect MiteXstreamTM will have, both globally, as an extremely effective, yet low-cost, plant-based biopesticide, and for our company from a sales standpoint." Mr. Denault continued by stating that MiteXstreamTM also delivers highly effective control of molds and mildews, including troublesome powdery mildew.

About BBBT
Black Bird Biotech is positioned to exploit market segments with powerful, re-imagined biotech products. Its EPA-registered biopesticide, MiteXstreamTM, eradicates spider mites (a lethal pest in cannabis, grapes, hops, coffee, strawberries and other agricultural crops) and eliminates molds and mildews. MiteXstreamTM is a pesticide, but it is not a poison - it's a pesticide re-imagined. The MiteXstreamTM Edge: use through the day of harvest without concern for residual "pesticide" violations, including in state cannabis testing. MiteXstreamTM is the foundational element of the company that carries vast potential worldwide as a highly effective, safe and extremely cost-effective replacement for many traditional "poisonous" pesticides.

Forward Looking Statements:
This current press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, any products sold or cash flow from operations.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with distribution and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

