checkAd

Signify Health Appoints Sam Pettijohn as Chief Growth Officer and Erin Kappler Kelly as Chief Compliance Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.07.2021, 13:45  |  28   |   |   

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE: SGFY), a leading value-based healthcare platform that leverages advanced analytics, technology and nationwide healthcare provider networks, today announced the appointment of Sam Pettijohn as Chief Growth Officer and Erin Kelly as Chief Compliance Officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210719005208/en/

Sam Pettijohn joins Signify Health as Chief Growth Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

Sam Pettijohn joins Signify Health as Chief Growth Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

As Chief Growth Officer, Sam Pettijohn will lead Signify Health’s continued growth as the Company expands its suite of offerings and its market presence across the public and private healthcare markets. In addition, he will collaborate with the Company’s client success and implementation teams to enhance the customer experience to drive sustainable, long-term growth.

“Sam is a results-driven leader who brings a deep understanding of what our clients need and expect from Signify Health as a partner in helping them achieve their goals in a dynamic environment,” said Kyle Armbrester, Signify Health’s CEO. “He will play a valuable role in helping us continue to broaden and deepen our engagements with clients across healthcare and we are delighted to have him join the executive leadership team.”

An advocate of organizational ethics, Erin Kelly will lead the continued development and implementation of policies and procedures that ensure compliance with regulations, policies and legal requirements. In her role as Chief Compliance Officer, Erin also will play a key role in helping enable sustainable growth by leading the Company's compliance risk management function, including driving technology initiatives and overseeing internal controls and training.

"Erin’s extensive and diversified legal experience, along with her exceptional track record of managing complex healthcare business and legal strategies, makes her uniquely qualified for this role and we are delighted to welcome her to our team,” said Adam McAnaney, General Counsel, Signify Health.

Sam joins Signify Health from Cerner Corporation where he was senior vice president of client relationships with responsibility for sales, delivery and sustainment of client relationships representing more than $1 billion in total annual revenue. An accomplished sales leader, Sam spent more than 25 years at Cerner driving exceptional growth and managing high-performance teams. Prior to Cerner, he held various sales roles at LabCorp and Roche Biomedical Laboratories. Sam earned his bachelor’s degree in Speech Communication from the University of Texas at Austin and is a member of the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives among other professional organizations.

Erin brings to Signify Health a breadth of experience managing complex healthcare business, regulatory, and legal issues. She has more than twenty years of experience, and most recently served as senior legal counsel at CVS Health/Aetna Inc. supporting strategic enterprise initiatives. Previously, Erin played a critical role providing legal and regulatory guidance for Aetna and Coventry Health Care’s Medicare business. She earned her JD from the University of Michigan Law School and her bachelor’s degree in Psychology from the University of Notre Dame. She is a member of the Illinois Bar and the District of Columbia Bar.

About Signify Health

Signify Health is a leading healthcare platform that leverages advanced analytics, technology, and nationwide healthcare provider networks to create and power value-based payment programs. Our mission is to transform how care is paid for and delivered so that people can enjoy more healthy, happy days at home. Our solutions support value-based payment programs by aligning financial incentives around outcomes, providing tools to health plans and healthcare organizations designed to assess and manage risk and identify actionable opportunities for improved patient outcomes, coordination and cost-savings. Through our platform, we coordinate what we believe is a holistic suite of clinical, social, and behavioral services to address an individual’s healthcare needs and prevent adverse events that drive excess cost, all while shifting services towards the home. For more information on how we are taking health homeward, visit us at signifyhealth.com.

Signify Health Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Signify Health Appoints Sam Pettijohn as Chief Growth Officer and Erin Kappler Kelly as Chief Compliance Officer Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE: SGFY), a leading value-based healthcare platform that leverages advanced analytics, technology and nationwide healthcare provider networks, today announced the appointment of Sam Pettijohn as Chief Growth Officer and Erin …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Releases Letter to Shareholders
New Data for Genentech’s Hemlibra (emicizumab-kxwh) Reinforce Safety Profile in People With ...
Merchants & Marine Bancorp Releases Earnings
BioNTech to Acquire Kite’s Neoantigen TCR Cell Therapy R&D Platform and Manufacturing Facility in ...
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Velodyne Lidar Announces Leadership Transition
CARMAT announces the first commercial implant of its Aeson artificial heart
FREYR Advances Clean Battery Cell Production in Norway with Customer Qualification Plant Final ...
Ermenegildo Zegna Group, a Leading Global Luxury Group, to Become a Publicly Traded Company Listed ...
Alibaba Group Will Announce June Quarter 2021 Results on August 3, 2021
Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
FireEye Appoints Erin Joe as SVP of Strategy and Alliances
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Hecla Announces Q2 2021 Production
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
CytRx Corporation Enters Into Securities Purchase Agreement for $10 Million With Healthcare-Focused ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.07.21Signify Health to Report Second Quarter 2021 Earnings and Host Earnings Call on Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.06.21Signify Health and Humana Team Up with the Alamo Area Community Network to Address the Social Care Needs of Humana Medicare Advantage Members in San Antonio
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.06.21Signify Health Announces Completion of Refinancing
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten