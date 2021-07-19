Signify Health Appoints Sam Pettijohn as Chief Growth Officer and Erin Kappler Kelly as Chief Compliance Officer

Sam Pettijohn joins Signify Health as Chief Growth Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

As Chief Growth Officer, Sam Pettijohn will lead Signify Health’s continued growth as the Company expands its suite of offerings and its market presence across the public and private healthcare markets. In addition, he will collaborate with the Company’s client success and implementation teams to enhance the customer experience to drive sustainable, long-term growth.

“Sam is a results-driven leader who brings a deep understanding of what our clients need and expect from Signify Health as a partner in helping them achieve their goals in a dynamic environment,” said Kyle Armbrester, Signify Health’s CEO. “He will play a valuable role in helping us continue to broaden and deepen our engagements with clients across healthcare and we are delighted to have him join the executive leadership team.”

An advocate of organizational ethics, Erin Kelly will lead the continued development and implementation of policies and procedures that ensure compliance with regulations, policies and legal requirements. In her role as Chief Compliance Officer, Erin also will play a key role in helping enable sustainable growth by leading the Company's compliance risk management function, including driving technology initiatives and overseeing internal controls and training.

"Erin’s extensive and diversified legal experience, along with her exceptional track record of managing complex healthcare business and legal strategies, makes her uniquely qualified for this role and we are delighted to welcome her to our team,” said Adam McAnaney, General Counsel, Signify Health.

Sam joins Signify Health from Cerner Corporation where he was senior vice president of client relationships with responsibility for sales, delivery and sustainment of client relationships representing more than $1 billion in total annual revenue. An accomplished sales leader, Sam spent more than 25 years at Cerner driving exceptional growth and managing high-performance teams. Prior to Cerner, he held various sales roles at LabCorp and Roche Biomedical Laboratories. Sam earned his bachelor’s degree in Speech Communication from the University of Texas at Austin and is a member of the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives among other professional organizations.

Erin brings to Signify Health a breadth of experience managing complex healthcare business, regulatory, and legal issues. She has more than twenty years of experience, and most recently served as senior legal counsel at CVS Health/Aetna Inc. supporting strategic enterprise initiatives. Previously, Erin played a critical role providing legal and regulatory guidance for Aetna and Coventry Health Care’s Medicare business. She earned her JD from the University of Michigan Law School and her bachelor’s degree in Psychology from the University of Notre Dame. She is a member of the Illinois Bar and the District of Columbia Bar.

