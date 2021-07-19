checkAd

Publication of Equity Research Initiation on Arqit

Arqit Limited (“Arqit”), a global leader in quantum encryption technology, today welcomes the publication of an equity research report by Equity Development Limited, a London based investment research and advisory company. A copy of the report is available at https://www.equitydevelopment.co.uk/research/unbreakable-quantum-encry ....

In May 2021, Arqit entered into a definitive agreement to combine with Centricus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: CENHU, CENH, CENHUW) (“Centricus”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

About Arqit Limited:
 Arqit Limited (“Arqit”) supplies a unique quantum encryption Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) which secures the communications links of any networked device against current and future forms of attack – even from a quantum computer. Arqit’s product, called QuantumCloud, enables any device to download a lightweight software agent of less than 200 lines of code, which can create keys in partnership with any other device. The keys are trustless, computationally secure, and don’t exist until the moment they are needed. QuantumCloud can create limitless volumes of keys in limitless group sizes and can regulate the secure entrance and exit of a device in a group. The addressable market is essentially every connected device. The release of QuantumCloudTM 1.0 will launch to the first cohort of customers in the second half of 2021, with $130M in contracts already committed*.

On May 12, 2021, Arqit entered into a definitive agreement to merge with Centricus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: CENH), a special purpose acquisition company, which would result in Arqit becoming a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the name Arqit Quantum Inc.

Additional Information
 This communication is being made in respect of the proposed transaction involving Arqit Limited (“Arqit”), Centricus Acquisition Corp. (“Centricus”) and Arqit Quantum Inc. (“Pubco”), a newly formed Cayman holding company. This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. In connection with the proposed transaction, Pubco has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) a registration statement on Form F-4 that includes a proxy statement of Centricus in connection with Centricus’ solicitation of proxies for the vote by Centricus’ shareholders with respect to the proposed transaction and other matters as may be described in the registration statement. Pubco and Centricus also plan to file other documents with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction and a proxy statement/prospectus will be mailed to all holders of Centricus’ Class A ordinary shares. BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING OR INVESTMENT DECISION, INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE FORM F-4 AND THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS REGARDING THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION CAREFULLY IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. The proxy statement/prospectus, as well as other filings containing information about Arqit and Centricus will be available without charge at the SEC’s Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). Copies of the proxy statement/prospectus can also be obtained, when available, without charge, from Arqit’s website at www.arqit.uk, or by directing a request to: Centricus Acquisition Corp., PO Box 309, Ugland House, Grand Cayman, KY1- 1104, Cayman Islands.

