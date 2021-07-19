Publication of Equity Research Initiation on Arqit

-ends-

About Arqit Limited:

Arqit Limited (“Arqit”) supplies a unique quantum encryption Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) which secures the communications links of any networked device against current and future forms of attack – even from a quantum computer. Arqit’s product, called QuantumCloud, enables any device to download a lightweight software agent of less than 200 lines of code, which can create keys in partnership with any other device. The keys are trustless, computationally secure, and don’t exist until the moment they are needed. QuantumCloud can create limitless volumes of keys in limitless group sizes and can regulate the secure entrance and exit of a device in a group. The addressable market is essentially every connected device. The release of QuantumCloudTM 1.0 will launch to the first cohort of customers in the second half of 2021, with $130M in contracts already committed*.

On May 12, 2021, Arqit entered into a definitive agreement to merge with Centricus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: CENH), a special purpose acquisition company, which would result in Arqit becoming a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the name Arqit Quantum Inc.

*As of release date

