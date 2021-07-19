checkAd

AdvanceTC Announces US$3.015 Billion Valuation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.07.2021, 13:43  |  23   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- AdvanceTC Limited (NSX:A88,OTCQB:ATCLF) (“AdvanceTC” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that we have appointed a professional valuer, Roma Appraisals Limited (the “Valuer”), to conduct a valuation of the Company as of 26th May 2021. The valuation report (“Valuation Report”) dated 16th July 2021 stated the Company’s market value was approximately USD3.015 Billion as at 26th May 2021. The valuation is based on an income approach and discounted cash-flow model. 

The Company would like to take this opportunity to thank and congratulate all its stakeholders on achieving this milestone. The report will be available on the Company’s website this week; please find below the report link.
https://backend.otcmarkets.com/otcapi/company/financial-report/291793/ ...

About Roma Appraisals Limited

Roma Appraisals Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Roma Group limited, a Hong Kong publicly traded company. The Valuer provides diversified services, including business and intangible assets valuation, natural resources consultation, financial instruments valuation, property valuation, purchase price valuation, machinery and equipment valuation and work of art valuation services.

About AdvanceTC Limited

AdvanceTC is a premier company specializing in the design, development and commercialization of high tech mobile wireless computing and telecommunication devices since 2005. AdvanceTC W3, a full Windows OS microcomputer integrated with cellular telephony capabilities and the Xplore X7 the world’s first android smartphone with satellite messaging and emergency service, fully designed and developed using its own patented proprietary technology and engineering innovation.

Follow us on our social media accounts:

https://twitter.com/advancetc_ltd

https://www.instagram.com/advancetc_ltd/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/advancetc/

https://www.facebook.com/advancetcltd/

For further information please contact:

Name: CP Loi / Chief Executive Officer

Email: loicp@advancetc.com

Website: www.advancetc.com

www.advancetc.us

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the Proposed Transaction, and the future potential of AdvanceTC. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "plans" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risk that the Proposed Transaction will not be completed due to, among other things, failure to execute definitive documentation, failure to complete satisfactory due diligence, failure to receive the approval of the NSX and the risk that AdvanceTC will not be successful due to, among other things, general risks relating to the mobile application industry, failure of AdvanceTC to gain market acceptance and potential challenges to the intellectual property utilized in AdvanceTC. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

The Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will only update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by securities laws.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AdvanceTC Announces US$3.015 Billion Valuation NEW YORK, NY, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - AdvanceTC Limited (NSX:A88,OTCQB:ATCLF) (“AdvanceTC” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that we have appointed a professional valuer, Roma Appraisals Limited (the “Valuer”), …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nathalie ROOS, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos
Bone Therapeutics provides update on the progress of clinical studies
Ninety Day Survival Outcomes in COVID-19 ARDS Trial of Remestemcel-L Presented at ISCT Meeting on ...
New data for Roche’s Hemlibra reinforce safety profile in people with haemophilia A
Zoom to Acquire Five9
Valneva and Pfizer Complete Recruitment for Phase 2 Trial of Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
BGHL Euro NAV & Share buy back
Casino Group extends the maturity of its syndicated credit facility
Capgemini Press Release// Capgemini announces proposal to acquire Australian cloud transformation ...
Good Gaming Inc. Issues Correction to Press Release Regarding Its OTCQB Up-Listing
Titel
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
Medexus Pharmaceuticals and medac GmbH enter into Licensing Agreement for First-in-Class ...
Critical Solutions, Inc (CSLI) /MKH Ventures Announces July Shareholder Updates of Key Holdings
EssilorLuxottica and the FIA reinforce their commitment to promote good vision for safer roads
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board