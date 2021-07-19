checkAd

California’s NCTD exercises options to add 50 more NFI low-emission Xcelsior CNG buses in North San Diego

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF) -- NFI Group Inc. (“NFI” or the “Company”), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mass mobility solutions, today announced that the North County Transit District (“NCTD”) has recently exercised options for 50 New Flyer of America Inc. (“New Flyer”) Xcelsior compressed natural gas (“CNG”) forty-foot, heavy-duty transit buses, converted from backlog. The first option conversion occurred in 2020 with 20 buses ordered, with the remaining 30 ordered in 2021.

The options are part of a five-year contract with NCTD established in 2016 for up to 103 Xcelsior CNG thirty-five or forty-foot buses. The order, supported by Federal Transit Administration funds, replaces older, end-of-life vehicles with lower-emission and more efficient buses that deliver increased sustainability. With the addition of these buses, NCTD will reduce the average age of its BREEZE bus fleet from 11 to 6.3 years old by August 2021.

NCTD provides public transit in North San Diego County, California, delivering approximately 10 million passenger trips per year.

“For over 25 years, New Flyer has delivered more than 230 buses to NCTD. Adding 50 more low-emission CNG buses allows for the continued reduction of greenhouse gas emissions,” said Chris Stoddart, President, North America Bus and Coach, New Flyer and MCI. “NCTD relies on New Flyer to power mobility that helps build livable communities. With more than 13,000 CNG buses on the road, our technology is critical to achieving more sustainable transportation across North America.”

NFI is a leader in zero-emission mobility, with electric vehicles operating or on order in more than 80 cities in five countries. Today, NFI supports growing North American cities with scalable, clean, and sustainable mobility solutions through a four-pillar approach that includes buses and coaches, technology, infrastructure, and workforce development. It also operates the VIC, the first and only innovation lab of its kind dedicated to advancing bus and coach technology and providing workforce development. Since opening late 2017, the VIC has hosted over 300 interactive events, welcoming 3,000 industry professionals for EV and infrastructure training. For more information, visit newflyer.com/VIC.

