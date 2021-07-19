California’s NCTD exercises options to add 50 more NFI low-emission Xcelsior CNG buses in North San Diego

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF) -- NFI Group Inc. (“NFI” or the “Company”), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mass mobility solutions, today announced that the North County Transit District (“NCTD”) has recently exercised options for 50 New Flyer of America Inc. (“New Flyer”) Xcelsior compressed natural gas (“CNG”) forty-foot, heavy-duty transit buses, converted from backlog. The first option conversion occurred in 2020 with 20 buses ordered, with the remaining 30 ordered in 2021.



The options are part of a five-year contract with NCTD established in 2016 for up to 103 Xcelsior CNG thirty-five or forty-foot buses. The order, supported by Federal Transit Administration funds, replaces older, end-of-life vehicles with lower-emission and more efficient buses that deliver increased sustainability. With the addition of these buses, NCTD will reduce the average age of its BREEZE bus fleet from 11 to 6.3 years old by August 2021.