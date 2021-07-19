PowerBand Increases Dealer Count by 14% for DRIVRZ Financial

DRIVRZ Financial Increases Dealer Count to 532 by Consummating Agreement with a Large U.S. Dealer GroupTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / PowerBand Solutions Inc. (TSXV:PBX)(OTCQB:PWWBF)(FRA:1ZVA) ("PowerBand", "PBX" or the "Company"), a …

The group is well established in seven Western states - Utah, Arizona, Colorado, California, Idaho, New Mexico and Washington and represents more than 20 different automotive brands.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / PowerBand Solutions Inc. (TSXV:PBX)(OTCQB:PWWBF)(FRA:1ZVA) (" PowerBand ", " PBX " or the " Company "), a comprehensive e-commerce solution transforming the online experience to sell, trade, lease, and finance vehicles, is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a national dealership group comprised of 64 dealerships onto DRIVRZ Financial. This dealership group represents a 14% increase to 532 active dealerships.

DRIVRZ Financial CEO Jon Lamb commented "This is a clear signal of confidence in DRIVRZ Financial by one of the United States' most respected automotive dealership groups. We are delighted they see DRIVRZ Financial as a burgeoning platform for their dealerships and customers. We continue to target onboarding 1,000 dealers by 1H 2022 and aspire to achieve 2-3 originations per dealership, per month as we scale the business."

DRIVRZ Financial is focused on consummating commercial agreements with several other large dealer groups and is also advancing discussions with OEM's for captive formations to drive originations.

"There are proven leaders in the automotive retail sector, and this dealership group has been one of them from the very start," said PowerBand CEO Kelly Jennings. "This represents a major opportunity for DRIVRZ™ to further expand its outreach to the western United States".

