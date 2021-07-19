Trailbreaker Resources Completes Phase 1 Exploration at the Atsutla Gold Project, Mobilizes to Skelly

The Atsutla Gold project covers over 23,000 hectares and is located 70 km south of the Yukon-BC border and 130 km northwest of the community of Dease Lake, BC.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) (“Trailbreaker” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce completion of the Phase 1 exploration program at its 100%-owned Atsutla Gold project, located in northwestern British Columbia (BC). Trailbreaker will also conduct an exploration program at its 100%-owned Skelly property in 2021.

The Phase 1 exploration program involved the collection of 1,680 soil samples and 295 prospecting grab samples, as well as geological mapping. Efforts were focused on follow-up of the high-grade gold, silver, and copper discoveries made at the Willie Jack property in 2020 (see below for further details), as well as first-pass reconnaissance of newly-staked, unexplored ground southeast of the initial discoveries. The exploration team also completed a first-pass exploration program at the Swan property, which hosts a historic molybdenum-copper (Mo-Cu) porphyry showing that has never been assayed for gold mineralization.

Assay results for the Phase 1 program remain pending. A Phase 2 exploration program will commence in August, 2021.

Skelly property

Prior to conducting Phase 2 exploration at Atsutla, the Trailbreaker team will mobilize on to its 100%-owned Skelly property in northwestern BC. Covering 2,526 hectares, the Skelly property is located just south of the Yukon-BC border, approximately 100 km southwest of Whitehorse, Yukon.

The property is contiguous to Bessor Minerals’ 8,178-hectare Golden Eagle property that contains significant drilled gold prospects comprising high-grade, gold-bearing quartz-sulphide veins. Although exploration on the Skelly property dates back to the 1890s, old shafts provide the only evidence of past work. Before 2020, no modern exploration has been documented on the majority of the Skelly property.

In the summer of 2020, Trailbreaker conducted a short, 3-day first pass reconnaissance exploration program that re-identified historic shafts. Grab samples obtained from quartz veins within these assayed up to 1.03 oz/ton gold and 14.24 oz/ton silver (see October 5th, 2020 news release for more information). The auriferous quartz veins were sampled over a 100-metre northwest-trending shear zone, open along strike and paralleling a contact with granitic rocks. Soil sampling revealed a property-wide enrichment in gold (Au), arsenic (As) and antimony (Sb), with values up to 63.4 ppb Au, 5,218 ppm As and > 2,000 ppm Sb. On receiving these results Trailbreaker immediately extended its land package to cover all new targets for potential mineralization.