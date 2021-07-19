Allied Joins Jesta Group in Completing Iconic Place Gare Viger Project in Montréal

TORONTO, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“Allied”) (TSX:AP.UN) announced today that it will acquire the urban office component of Jesta Group’s Place Gare Viger in Montréal. Place Gare Viger is an exceptional mixed-use development located at the intersection of Old Montréal, Viger Square and the recently completed Centre Hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal (CHUM). Over the last decade, Jesta Group has transformed Gare Viger, one of the finest heritage properties in Canada, into a distinctive urban office, residential and hotel complex. Allied has entered into an agreement with Jesta Group to acquire the urban office component of the complex. Jesta Group will retain the urban residential and hotel components of the complex.



Allied and Jesta Group were brought together by CBRE Limitée. “We’re sincerely grateful to Jesta and CBRE for making this collaboration possible,” said Michael Emory, Allied’s President & CEO. “It will enhance Allied’s ability to provide distinctive urban workspace to knowledge-based organizations in Montréal and other Canadian cities, which is our mission in life. I also believe it will contribute to making Place Gare Viger one of the finest mixed-use urban neighbourhoods in our country.”