Allied Joins Jesta Group in Completing Iconic Place Gare Viger Project in Montréal

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.07.2021, 13:45  |  47   |   |   

TORONTO, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“Allied”) (TSX:AP.UN) announced today that it will acquire the urban office component of Jesta Group’s Place Gare Viger in Montréal. Place Gare Viger is an exceptional mixed-use development located at the intersection of Old Montréal, Viger Square and the recently completed Centre Hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal (CHUM). Over the last decade, Jesta Group has transformed Gare Viger, one of the finest heritage properties in Canada, into a distinctive urban office, residential and hotel complex. Allied has entered into an agreement with Jesta Group to acquire the urban office component of the complex. Jesta Group will retain the urban residential and hotel components of the complex.

Allied and Jesta Group were brought together by CBRE Limitée. “We’re sincerely grateful to Jesta and CBRE for making this collaboration possible,” said Michael Emory, Allied’s President & CEO. “It will enhance Allied’s ability to provide distinctive urban workspace to knowledge-based organizations in Montréal and other Canadian cities, which is our mission in life. I also believe it will contribute to making Place Gare Viger one of the finest mixed-use urban neighbourhoods in our country.”

Acquisition of Gare Viger (Also Known as The Chateau)

Located at 700 Rue Saint-Antoine East and 755 Rue Berri, Gare Viger is a landmark property that includes one of the finest heritage buildings in Canada. Completed in 1898 by Canadian Pacific Railway, Gare Viger was built in the format of a traditional British railway hotel where the rail lines run directly into the lobby area. The structure is now comprised of 122,643 square feet of office and retail GLA adjacent to 21 surface parking spaces. The Chateau is 95.7% leased to users consistent in character and quality with Allied’s user base. The Chateau will continue to evolve as a premiere Class I property under Allied’s management, along with 425 Viger, Nordelec, 5505 St-Laurent, 5445-5455 de Gaspé and others in Montréal and across Canada.

Acquisition of Adjacent Developable Land

Located at 810 Rue Saint-Antoine East, across Rue Saint-Hubert and immediately to the east of Gare Viger, this property is currently owned by Jesta Group and includes 75,672 square feet of land with a small office structure (43,500 square feet of GLA) and surface parking for up to 132 vehicles. In the near-term, Allied will use the office structure as swing-space and continue to operate the parking facility. Allied’s plan for the property in the longer term is to develop a new building suitable for use by biotech and life-science users.

