Robert Cresanti Joins Accenture to Lead North America Government Relations and Global Government Relations Network

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has hired Robert Cresanti as managing director to lead government relations activities in North America and to serve as head of Accenture’s global Government Relations Network.

Robert Cresanti, managing director, government relations lead for Accenture in North America and head of the company’s Government Relations Network. (Photo: Business Wire)

Cresanti brings nearly 30 years of experience in the public and private sectors, including roles in the US House of Representatives and US Senate. He will report to Joel Unruch, Accenture’s general counsel and corporate secretary.

“Robert brings a deep understanding of navigating complex legislative issues,” Unruch said. “His unique combination of skills and expertise, particularly in the technology sector, will serve us very well.”

Cresanti joins Accenture from the International Franchise Association (IFA), comprised of more than 1,400 brands that include many iconic restaurants and hotels. Before joining the IFA, Cresanti led government relations at SAP. He began his career on Capitol Hill, where he became an expert in banking and tax issues over his nine-year tenure. In 2006, he was confirmed as Under Secretary for Technology and Chief Privacy Officer at the US Department of Commerce.

“We’re pleased to welcome such a seasoned leader and relationship builder as Robert to our team,” said Jimmy Etheredge, Accenture’s chief executive officer of North America. “I know his extensive government experience will provide valuable insights and perspectives.”

Cresanti holds a law degree from Baylor University and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and International Relations from Austin College in Texas. He is based in Washington, DC.

