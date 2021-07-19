checkAd

DIRECTV Announces Proposed Notes Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.07.2021, 13:55  |  33   |   |   

DIRECTV Entertainment Holdings LLC (“DIRECTV”), a wholly owned subsidiary of AT&T Inc. (“AT&T”), announced today a proposed offering of $3.1 billion aggregate principal amount of Senior Secured Notes due 2027 (the “Notes”) by its indirect wholly owned subsidiaries, DIRECTV Financing, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, and DIRECTV Financing Co-Obligor, Inc., a Delaware corporation (together with DIRECTV Financing, LLC, the “Issuers”).

The timing of pricing of the Notes is subject to market conditions and other factors. Concurrently with the anticipated completion of the transactions contemplated by the Contribution Agreement, dated February 25, 2021, among AT&T, AT&T MVPD Holdings LLC (formerly known as V Holdco LLC), DIRECTV and TPG VIII Merlin Investment Holdings, L.P (the “Separation Transaction”), DIRECTV Financing, LLC is seeking to enter into new senior secured credit facilities (collectively, the “new credit facility”). The Issuers intend to use the net proceeds of the issuance of the Notes, together with the net proceeds from the new credit facility, to pay down, in cash, intracompany indebtedness owed to AT&T and to pay or fund the reimbursement of certain financing expenses and shared transaction expenses, in connection with the anticipated completion of the Separation Transaction.

In the event that the Separation Transaction is not consummated substantially concurrently with, or prior to, the issue date of the proposed offering, the Issuers will deposit (or cause to be deposited) the gross proceeds of the proposed offering into an escrow account for the benefit of the holders of the Notes, to be released to the Issuers upon consummation of the Separation Transaction. Following the release of the proceeds from escrow, the Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by each of DIRECTV Financing, LLC’s existing and future indirect and direct domestic subsidiaries (subject to certain exceptions) that incurs or that guarantees any obligations under the new credit facility. Following the release of the proceeds from escrow, The Notes and related guarantees will be secured on a pari passu basis with the new credit facility on a first-priority basis by security interests in substantially all of the tangible and intangible assets of the Issuers and the guarantors that secure the new credit facility (subject to certain permitted liens and certain exceptions).

Seite 1 von 3


AT&T Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DIRECTV Announces Proposed Notes Offering DIRECTV Entertainment Holdings LLC (“DIRECTV”), a wholly owned subsidiary of AT&T Inc. (“AT&T”), announced today a proposed offering of $3.1 billion aggregate principal amount of Senior Secured Notes due 2027 (the “Notes”) by its indirect wholly …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Releases Letter to Shareholders
New Data for Genentech’s Hemlibra (emicizumab-kxwh) Reinforce Safety Profile in People With ...
Merchants & Marine Bancorp Releases Earnings
BioNTech to Acquire Kite’s Neoantigen TCR Cell Therapy R&D Platform and Manufacturing Facility in ...
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Velodyne Lidar Announces Leadership Transition
CARMAT announces the first commercial implant of its Aeson artificial heart
FREYR Advances Clean Battery Cell Production in Norway with Customer Qualification Plant Final ...
Ermenegildo Zegna Group, a Leading Global Luxury Group, to Become a Publicly Traded Company Listed ...
Alibaba Group Will Announce June Quarter 2021 Results on August 3, 2021
Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
FireEye Appoints Erin Joe as SVP of Strategy and Alliances
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Hecla Announces Q2 2021 Production
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
CytRx Corporation Enters Into Securities Purchase Agreement for $10 Million With Healthcare-Focused ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17.07.21Peacock von Comcast hat HBO Max und Netflix gerade einen herben Schlag versetzt
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
15.07.21Hat Disney+ den US-Markt bereits gesättigt?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
12.07.21Netflix vs. AT&T – welche Aktie ist der bessere Kauf?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
08.07.21Vergiss AT&T: Hier sind 3 amerikanische Dividendenaktien, die sich eher lohnen
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
02.07.21AT&T-Aktie: Effizienter durch Deal mit Microsoft
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
25.06.21AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.06.21Luis Ubiñas Elected to AT&T Board of Directors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.06.21Aktien New York Schluss: Dow bricht jüngste Erholung ab
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
23.06.21Aktien New York: Tech-Indizes bleiben auf Rekordjagd
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
23.06.21EA kauft Entwickler von 'Golf Clash' für 1,4 Milliarden Dollar
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten