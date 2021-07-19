checkAd

RYAH Group Partners with the University of Milan to Develop Conversion Measurement Standards for Dry Herb Inhalation Therapies

First-of-its-kind universal milliliter to milligram calculation has potential to transform rapidly growing plant-based medicines sector

Toronto, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- RYAH Group, Inc. (CSE:RYAH) (“RYAH” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a strategic partnership with the University of Milan, a leading education and research institution, to develop and formalize universal milliliter (ml) to milligram (mg) conversion standards in dry herb cannabis inhalation therapies for its RYAH Smart Dry Herb Inhalers. The RYAH Smart Dry Herb Inhaler is an IoT-powered dry herb inhaler with an integrated volumetric airflow sensor that gives consumers the ability to track and control exactly how much they inhale.

In furtherance of the collaboration, a team of scientists at the University of Milan is expected to undertake a study that has the potential to transform the dry herb prescription domain. The data from the study is expected to be embedded into the RYAH MD platform, with the goal of enabling healthcare professionals to administer THC, CBD and terpenes in milliliters, which are then expected to automatically be converted into milligrams to allow for a customized, targeted patient inhalation session. The RYAH MD platform is designed for use by healthcare professionals to remotely monitor and control their patients’ dosing regimens with RYAH’s suite of dose-measuring products.

“Our collaboration with the University of Milan is expected to afford us an incredible opportunity to, among other things, rigorously map out how cannabis strains behave throughout a full heat-not-burn temperature spectrum at incremental volumes inhaled,” said Jordan Medley, head of product operations at RYAH. “This is a precedent-setting experiment that is expected to generate the data needed to facilitate an accurate milligram dosing experience with dry herb.”

The global market for inhalation drug delivery devices is predicted to reach $17.6 billion by 2027. Philip Morris International recently offered £1 billion to buy Vectura Group PLC, the British pharmaceutical company that develops inhaled medical products.

“RYAH is a recognized leader in dose control technology for plant-based medicine, and we are pleased to be in a position to support the study and establish a new standardization of monitoring and measuring inhalation therapies in plant-based medicines,” said Gabriella Roda, researcher at the Department of Pharmaceuticals at the University of Milan.

