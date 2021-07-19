EPI Health and MC2 Therapeutics announces U.S. Launch of Wynzora Cream for Plaque Psoriasis (calcipotriene and betamethasone dipropionate w/w 0.005%/0.064%)

· Wynzora is the first and only water-based cream that uses PAD technology to help optimize the treatment of plaque psoriasis (ref. USPI)

Now available: Wynzora Cream (calcipotriene and betamethasone dipropionate, w/w 0.005%/0.064%) once-daily topical treatment of plaque psoriasis in adults 18 years of age or older introduces use of PAD Technology.

· For 95% of adult psoriasis patients in the US a topical therapy is the first-line therapy used1

· When measured on a 50-point treatment convenience scale, patients rated Wynzora at 84% on ease of application, non-greasy application, and minimal disruption of daily routine among other measures

Wynzora Cream will be available for commercial supply starting July 19, 2021, in the United States.

CHARLESTON, S.C. and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EPI Health and MC2 Therapeutics, announced today commercial availability in the United States of Wynzora Cream (calcipotriene and betamethasone dipropionate, w/w 0.005%/0.064%) for the topical treatment of plaque psoriasis in adults, 18 years of age or older.

"Calcipotriene and betamethasone dipropionate are well-established molecules for the treatment of plaque psoriasis, with proven efficacy, safety and tolerability. Until now they could not be combined into an aqueous cream, which is less greasy and more user-friendly than other formulations." – John Koo MD, Professor of Dermatology at University of California San Francisco medical center and Co- Director, UCSF Psoriasis Treatment Center, Phototherapy unit and Psychodermatology clinic. Board certified in Dermatology and Psychiatry.

"As a leader in Dermatology, expanding our portfolio to help address some of the issues faced by almost 8 million people 2 in the US with psoriasis aligns with our mission to provide safe, beneficial, and effective medications, such as Wynzora, to the dermatology community." said John Donofrio, President of EPI Health.

"The development and unique design of Wynzora was aimed at providing efficacy, safety, and convenience in a single topical product." commented Jesper J. Lange, CEO of MC2 Therapeutics, and continues, "Our collaboration with EPI Health in the preparation of the launch has been excellent and we are excited that Wynzora is now available for patients."