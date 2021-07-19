checkAd

DGAP-News Schweizer Electronic AG:

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
19.07.2021, 14:00  |  39   |   |   

DGAP-News: Schweizer Electronic AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Schweizer Electronic AG:

19.07.2021 / 14:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Schweizer Electronic AG: Another milestone of the global success story has been achieved with successful IATF certification of the Jintan plant (China)

Schramberg, 19 July 2021 - More than a year ago, production was launched at SCHWEIZER's new high-tech plant in Jintan (China). Another important milestone for the plant in China, but also for the global orientation of the company, has now been achieved with successful IATF 16949:2016 certification.

After SCHWEIZER had already passed the ISO 9001 certification last year, numerous customer audits of European and Asian automotive customers in accordance with VDA 6.3 were successfully carried out in 2020/2021. The IATF 16949:2016 certification received by the Jintan plant (China) is of great importance for qualification as a supplier in the automotive market, and the SCHWEIZER plant is now fully qualified for the requirements of the automotive segment.

"Thanks to the completed IATF certification, Jintan is now also able to work with the major automotive partners and fully meet all the important quality requirements. This is a milestone for China and Germany, both in terms of the collaboration with existing customers and in terms of new customers and partners. This is an important step that we have now achieved for SCHWEIZER's success and acceptance on the global market," says Billy Liu, Quality Manager in Jintan (China).

At its site in Germany, SCHWEIZER has been able to successfully maintain important certifications such as the IATF 16949:2016 and ISO 9001 and other key quality standards for years. By linking the European PCB production factory in Schramberg, Germany, and the new plant in China, the highest level of delivery security for the supply chain stability of customers in Europe and Asia can be ensured. With its Chinese location, SCHWEIZER is opening up access to new markets and customer groups and is able to provide a complete range of PCB technologies, ranging from simple multilayer circuit boards to future-oriented chip embedding technology from both production plants.

Seite 1 von 3
Schweizer Electronic Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Schweizer Electronic AG: DGAP-News: Schweizer Electronic AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Schweizer Electronic AG: 19.07.2021 / 14:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Schweizer Electronic AG: Another milestone of the global success …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg boosts production in the e-mobility sector
EQS-News: Six Advisers With Focus Firms Named to the 2021 List of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE: Hauptversammlung stimmt mit hohen Zustimmungsraten sämtlichen ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Produktion im Bereich E-Mobilität
Devirex Marktentwicklung lipivir
EQS-News: Meyer Burger solar modules successfully certified according to important standards IEC 61215 and ...
EQS-News: Striatus unveiled: the first-of-its-kind 3D Concrete Printed bridge
DGAP-News: Hypoport SE: Plattformbasierte Geschäftsmodelle setzten erfolgreiches Wachstum fort
DGAP-News: CECONOMY with strong trading in countries less affected by COVID-19 in the third quarter - German ...
EQS-News: Solarmodule von Meyer Burger erfolgreich nach wichtigen Normen IEC 61215 und IEC 61730 zertifiziert
Titel
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SETTLEMENT IMPLEMENTATION PROGRESS AND AN ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys schließt Übernahme von Constellation Pharmaceuticals ab, mit der Transformation stärkt ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 3 Trading ...
EQS-News: Press Release: Sygnum Bank and Artemundi tokenize a Picasso on the blockchain
HORNBACH Baumarkt AG: Hochwasser-Geschädigte erhalten von Hornbach unbürokratisch Soforthilfe
DGAP-News: PAION STARTET VERMARKTUNG VON GIAPREZA(R) (ANGIOTENSIN II) ZUR BEHANDLUNG DER REFRAKTÄREN ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:00 UhrDGAP-News: Schweizer Electronic AG: Mit erfolgreich abgeschlossener IATF Zertifizierung im Werk Jintan (China) ist ein weiteres Ziel der globalen Erfolgsgeschichte erreicht worden (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
14:00 UhrDGAP-News: Schweizer Electronic AG: Mit erfolgreich abgeschlossener IATF Zertifizierung im Werk Jintan (China) ist ein weiteres Ziel der globalen Erfolgsgeschichte erreicht worden
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
16.07.21DGAP-DD: Schweizer Electronic AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
16.07.21DGAP-DD: Schweizer Electronic AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
25.06.21DGAP-News: Schweizer Electronic AG: Deutlich positives Wachstum für 2021 bestätigt (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
25.06.21DGAP-News: Schweizer Electronic AG: Deutlich positives Wachstum für 2021 bestätigt
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
25.06.21DGAP-News: Schweizer Electronic AG: Significant positive growth for 2021 confirmed
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten