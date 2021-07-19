NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Partners with Harrow Health’s ImprimisRx to Promote Prescription Avenova

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc . (NYSE American: NBY), a pharmaceutical company focusing on commercializing Avenova for the eye care market, announces it has partnered with ImprimisRx, one of the nation’s leading ophthalmology-focused pharmaceutical businesses, to promote prescription Avenova. ImprimisRx, a wholly owned subsidiary of Harrow Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: HROW), will provide NovaBay with national sales, marketing, and distribution support for its FDA-cleared 0.01% hypochlorous acid Avenova in 40 ml bottles. Avenova is a clinically proven antimicrobial lid and lash solution for the management of numerous chronic eye conditions.

“ImprimisRx has proven success in commercializing high-quality products through its nationwide customer base of thousands of ophthalmologists and optometrists, making it an ideal partner for expanding the reach of Avenova,” said Justin Hall, President and CEO of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals. “Leveraging our established brand through this partnership is very exciting. ImprimisRx, through its highly innovative model, has streamlined the ordering and delivering of products by eliminating many layers in the traditional pharmaceutical value chain. Under the new agreement with ImprimisRx, we can now cost-efficiently expand Avenova’s reach within the prescription channel by better engaging with ophthalmologists and optometrists, making prescription Avenova even more accessible than ever before.”

Avenova addresses a large and rapidly growing dry eye market that includes 30 million Americans suffering from chronic eye conditions like blepharitis and meibomian gland dysfunction. It is the only lid and lash spray formulated with NovaBay’s patented pure hypochlorous acid and is safe and gentle for everyday use. Ophthalmologists and optometrists typically prescribe Avenova before and after cataract and Lasik procedures, making it a complementary treatment for many of ImprimisRx’s existing products.

“Avenova is a compelling addition to our expanding ImprimisRx ophthalmic product portfolio,” said John Saharek, President of ImprimisRx. “As the only lid and lash spray clinically proven to address the underlying cause of bacterial dry eye, we believe Avenova supports our long‑standing commitment to providing customers with simple and easy access to innovative high-quality medications. As we have with other partners, we look forward to working with NovaBay to enhance the commercial success of prescription Avenova and to significantly build customer demand within the large and attractive ophthalmic market.”