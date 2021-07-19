Keep School Going This Year with Products and Solutions for Students, Parents and Teachers from Office Depot

Office Depot is committed to being the trusted partner to students, parents and teachers during a highly anticipated back-to-school season. From notebooks to Chromebooks, pencils to styluses, crayons to hand sanitizer, Office Depot has the products, services, and solutions to give everyone the peace of mind that kids can learn wherever, whenever, and however they need to all season long.

“Back-to-school shopping has always been a memorable tradition, especially this year as more schools are expected to return to in-person learning,” said John Gannfors, executive vice president and chief merchandising and supply chain officer for Office Depot. “We want everyone to know that no matter what the school year looks like, Office Depot is committed to keeping school going. This means providing everything from basic back-to-school essentials to the latest technology solutions to 30-minute in-store pickup for any last-minute learning needs.”