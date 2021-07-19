Keep School Going This Year with Products and Solutions for Students, Parents and Teachers from Office Depot
Office Depot is committed to being the trusted partner to students, parents and teachers during a highly anticipated back-to-school season. From notebooks to Chromebooks, pencils to styluses, crayons to hand sanitizer, Office Depot has the products, services, and solutions to give everyone the peace of mind that kids can learn wherever, whenever, and however they need to all season long.
“Back-to-school shopping has always been a memorable tradition, especially this year as more schools are expected to return to in-person learning,” said John Gannfors, executive vice president and chief merchandising and supply chain officer for Office Depot. “We want everyone to know that no matter what the school year looks like, Office Depot is committed to keeping school going. This means providing everything from basic back-to-school essentials to the latest technology solutions to 30-minute in-store pickup for any last-minute learning needs.”
Customers can conquer their back-to-school shopping lists this year online at Office Depot’s Back to School Shopping Headquarters or at their neighborhood Office Depot or OfficeMax store, with opportunities to save on our best-selling school supplies throughout the season, a top-notch selection of top-brand learning essentials and convenient shopping options, including:
Ways to Save
- Low Prices All Season Long: Customers can save up to 55% off Office Depot’s best-selling schools supplies in store and online, through Saturday, Sept. 25.
- Weekly Online Deals: Every Thursday – Sunday until Saturday, Sept. 4, Office Depot will offer hot new deals each week on backpacks and other school essentials online at officedepot.com or via the Office Depot mobile app. Customers can also enjoy exclusive savings opportunities for select purchases when they order online and pick up in store or curbside during this time.
- In-store Savings for Teachers: Teachers who are Office Depot OfficeMax Rewards members can visit officedepot.com/teachers to get a coupon for 20% back in rewards on a qualifying in-store purchase and all teachers can get 40% off print services for new classroom posters, instructional materials, student activities and assignments, name tags and more when they present a valid teacher ID in store at checkout. Both offers are valid through Thursday, Sept. 30.
Flexible Tech and Furniture Solutions
