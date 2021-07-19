Janux Therapeutics Appoints Shahram Salek-Ardakani, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: JANX) (Janux), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel T cell engager immunotherapies, today announced the appointment of Shahram Salek-Ardakani, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Salek-Ardakani will lead the scientific advancement of Janux’s proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to expand Janux’s pipeline of next-generation T cell engager immunotherapies. Dr. Salek-Ardakani joins Janux from Pfizer, Inc., where he was responsible for formulating first-in-class discovery programs and platform initiatives to implement Pfizer’s T-cell-targeted therapeutics strategy. Dr. Salek-Ardakani brings more than 20 years of experience as a scientific leader and drug developer in multiple disease areas.

“Shahram has deep scientific and leadership experience in drug development for immuno-oncology, with a special focus on T-cell-targeted therapies,” said David Campbell, Ph.D., President and CEO of Janux. “We are pleased to welcome Shahram to the Janux team as we work to develop unique immunotherapies that have the potential to generate tumor-specific immune responses and activate a patient’s immune system to recognize, attack, and eradicate the tumor.”

“Janux has developed a unique platform for next-generation T cell engager immunotherapies that is designed to maximize tumor cell killing while minimizing toxicity to healthy tissues,” said Dr. Salek-Ardakani. “I look forward to advancing Janux’s TRACTr platform technology and expanding Janux’s pipeline of next-generation T cell engager immunotherapies that have the potential to improve the treatment of cancer.”

Prior to joining Janux, Dr. Salek-Ardakani was the Senior Director of Cancer Immunology at Pfizer. Previous to that, he was an associate professor at the University of Florida College of Medicine. Before that, Dr. Salek-Ardakani was a postdoctoral fellow and principal investigator at the La Jolla Institute for Immunology in San Diego. During that time, he received several institutional investigator awards from the National Institute of Health (NIH) for his work on T cell memory, mucosal vaccines, and immune regulation by members of the immunoglobulin and tumor necrosis factor receptor family. Dr. Salek-Ardakani has co-authored more than 70 publications in peer-reviewed journals. He has also served on several grant review study sections and special emphasis panels for the NIH. Dr. Salek-Ardakani holds a Ph.D. in oncology and M.Sc. in immunology and immunogenetics from the Cancer Research UK Manchester Institute.