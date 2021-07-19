checkAd

Janux Therapeutics Appoints Shahram Salek-Ardakani, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.07.2021, 14:00  |  26   |   |   

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: JANX) (Janux), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel T cell engager immunotherapies, today announced the appointment of Shahram Salek-Ardakani, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Salek-Ardakani will lead the scientific advancement of Janux’s proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to expand Janux’s pipeline of next-generation T cell engager immunotherapies. Dr. Salek-Ardakani joins Janux from Pfizer, Inc., where he was responsible for formulating first-in-class discovery programs and platform initiatives to implement Pfizer’s T-cell-targeted therapeutics strategy. Dr. Salek-Ardakani brings more than 20 years of experience as a scientific leader and drug developer in multiple disease areas.

“Shahram has deep scientific and leadership experience in drug development for immuno-oncology, with a special focus on T-cell-targeted therapies,” said David Campbell, Ph.D., President and CEO of Janux. “We are pleased to welcome Shahram to the Janux team as we work to develop unique immunotherapies that have the potential to generate tumor-specific immune responses and activate a patient’s immune system to recognize, attack, and eradicate the tumor.”

“Janux has developed a unique platform for next-generation T cell engager immunotherapies that is designed to maximize tumor cell killing while minimizing toxicity to healthy tissues,” said Dr. Salek-Ardakani. “I look forward to advancing Janux’s TRACTr platform technology and expanding Janux’s pipeline of next-generation T cell engager immunotherapies that have the potential to improve the treatment of cancer.”

Prior to joining Janux, Dr. Salek-Ardakani was the Senior Director of Cancer Immunology at Pfizer. Previous to that, he was an associate professor at the University of Florida College of Medicine. Before that, Dr. Salek-Ardakani was a postdoctoral fellow and principal investigator at the La Jolla Institute for Immunology in San Diego. During that time, he received several institutional investigator awards from the National Institute of Health (NIH) for his work on T cell memory, mucosal vaccines, and immune regulation by members of the immunoglobulin and tumor necrosis factor receptor family. Dr. Salek-Ardakani has co-authored more than 70 publications in peer-reviewed journals. He has also served on several grant review study sections and special emphasis panels for the NIH. Dr. Salek-Ardakani holds a Ph.D. in oncology and M.Sc. in immunology and immunogenetics from the Cancer Research UK Manchester Institute.

Seite 1 von 3


Janux Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Janux Therapeutics Appoints Shahram Salek-Ardakani, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: JANX) (Janux), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel T cell engager immunotherapies, today announced the appointment of Shahram Salek-Ardakani, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Salek-Ardakani will lead …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Releases Letter to Shareholders
New Data for Genentech’s Hemlibra (emicizumab-kxwh) Reinforce Safety Profile in People With ...
Merchants & Marine Bancorp Releases Earnings
BioNTech to Acquire Kite’s Neoantigen TCR Cell Therapy R&D Platform and Manufacturing Facility in ...
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Velodyne Lidar Announces Leadership Transition
CARMAT announces the first commercial implant of its Aeson artificial heart
FREYR Advances Clean Battery Cell Production in Norway with Customer Qualification Plant Final ...
Ermenegildo Zegna Group, a Leading Global Luxury Group, to Become a Publicly Traded Company Listed ...
Alibaba Group Will Announce June Quarter 2021 Results on August 3, 2021
Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
FireEye Appoints Erin Joe as SVP of Strategy and Alliances
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Hecla Announces Q2 2021 Production
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste