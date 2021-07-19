Biocept to Participate in Two July Investment Conferences

Biocept, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIOC), a leading provider of molecular diagnostic assays, products and services, announces that Michael Nall, President and CEO, will participate at the following investment conferences:

Brookline Capital Markets Newport Symposium, “Transformative Biotech – Cancer, Rare Diseases, and Viruses,” which will feature group and one-on-one investor meetings and panel discussions with scientific and industry experts. The conference is being held in Newport, R.I. on July 26.

A.G.P.’s Virtual MedTech Summer Conference, which will feature one-on-one investor meetings. The conference is being held on July 29.

The Biocept Investor Presentation is available here.