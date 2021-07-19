checkAd

SolarEdge to Announce Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2021 on Monday, August 2, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.07.2021, 14:00  |  19   |   |   

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, will report financial results for the second quarter 2021 after market close on Monday, August 2, 2021. Management will host a conference call at 4:30 P.M. ET on Monday, August 2, 2021 to discuss these results.

The call will be available, live, to interested parties by dialing:

United States/Canada Toll Free:

888-204-4368

International Toll:

+1 323-994-2093

Conference ID:

3169869

A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of SolarEdge’s website at: Event Calendar | SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About SolarEdge

SolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy technology. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries, UPS, electric vehicle powertrains, and grid services solutions. SolarEdge is online at www.solaredge.com

