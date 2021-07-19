Blue Apron Creates Pass the Love Boxes in Collaboration with Partnership for a Healthier America

In collaboration with Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA), Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN) is launching Pass the Love boxes, a limited-time offering to help make the ritual of home cooking more accessible. These boxes were created to support Pass the Love w/ Waffles + Mochi , a campaign designed by PHA, former First Lady and PHA Honorary Chair Michelle Obama, and Higher Ground Productions to spread the joy of food and cooking to families across the country.

Inspired by the popular Netflix show Waffles + Mochi, Blue Apron’s Pass the Love boxes are created in collaboration with Partnership for a Healthier America to help make home cooking more accessible. (Photo: Business Wire)

Developed by Blue Apron’s culinary and nutrition experts, along with former White House Senior Nutrition Policy Advisor and Chef Sam Kass, the Blue Apron Pass the Love boxes are inspired by episodes of the popular Netflix show, Waffles + Mochi. Each box includes three, kid-friendly recipes designed to get the whole family cooking together.

“Cooking meals with loved ones is not only a fun way to spend time, research shows it can actually improve your family’s diet,” said former First Lady and PHA Honorary Chair Michelle Obama. “That’s why I’m so thrilled to see Blue Apron stepping up to create meal kits that are both affordable and easy to use—whether you’re a mom, dad, grandparent, or a kid. The private sector plays a critical role in supporting parents and helping children build healthy habits as they relate to food, and it’s encouraging to see everything Blue Apron is doing for our Pass the Love campaign. With their help, we’ll be able to highlight the benefits of a home-cooked, nutritious meal—and get one step closer to building a healthier country for all our kids.”

The recipes featured in the Pass the Love boxes were created with the goal of removing barriers to home cooking, from accessibility to ingredients, to basic cooking techniques. Each box also comes with a kids activity book that helps bring children one step closer to the world of Waffles + Mochi. The book is intended to make the cooking experience more interactive and less intimidating, including games inspired by the show, tips and tricks, ingredient substitutions, and nutrition education.