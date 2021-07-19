Xeris Pharmaceuticals Enters Into an Exclusive License and Supply Agreement with Tetris Pharma Limited to Commercialize Ogluo in Europe

Under the terms of the applicable agreements, Xeris will be responsible for product supply and Tetris will be responsible for the commercialization of Ogluo in the Territory. Subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the agreements, Xeris will receive up to $71 million in payments tied to the first commercial sale and other time-, launch- and sales-related milestones and collect a royalty on net sales.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: XERS), a specialty pharmaceutical company leveraging its novel formulation technology platforms to develop and commercialize ready-to-use injectable drug formulations, today announced an exclusive agreement with Tetris Pharma Limited (“Tetris”) for the commercialization of Ogluo in the European Economic Area, United Kingdom, and Switzerland (the “Territory”) for the treatment of severe hypoglycaemia in adults, adolescents, and children aged 2 years and over with diabetes mellitus.

“We were seeking and found, in Tetris, a partner for whom success with Ogluo would be absolutely critical to their European expansion and to their future as a company. We also are excited by their entrepreneurial approach and understanding of the importance of ready-to-use glucagon and specifically, how Ogluo can impact the lives of patients and caregivers,” said Paul R. Edick, Chairman and CEO of Xeris. “Like in the US, very few diabetes patients on insulin in the EU and UK have glucagon on hand in case of a severe hypoglycaemia event. The Tetris team is dedicated to getting Ogluo in the hands of patients on insulin.”

“We are delighted to have acquired the pan-European license for Ogluo, a ready-to-use auto-injector of glucagon to help rescue patients from the debilitating and potentially life-threatening consequences of severe hypoglycaemia. As the incidence and prevalence of diabetes continues to rise globally, we are committed to bringing this important and ready-to-use product to patients at risk of suffering from severe low blood sugar levels,” said Shafiq Choudhary, PhD, CEO of Tetris Pharma. Dr. Choudhary continued, “Tetris was founded by a leadership team of complementary highly experienced individuals from the UK and international pharmaceutical industry with a shared vision to bring effective treatments to patients in areas of unmet clinical need. We expect to launch Ogluo in the UK by the end of this year and at least seven additional countries by mid-2022, enabling us to accelerate our footprint throughout Europe and pave the way for future successes.”