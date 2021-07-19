Ligand’s Partner Merck Receives FDA Approval for VAXNEUVANCE for the Prevention of Invasive Pneumococcal Disease in Adults Caused by 15 Serotypes

Under the terms of the licensing agreement with Merck, Ligand earned a $2 million milestone payment upon FDA approval of VAXNEUVANCE and is entitled to a low-single-digit royalty on net product sales.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) announced that its partner Merck has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for VAXNEUVANCE TM , also known as V114, for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes 1, 3, 4, 5, 6A, 6B, 7F, 9V, 14, 18C, 19A, 19F, 22F, 23F and 33F in adults 18 years of age and older. VAXNEUVANCE is a 15-valent pneumococcal vaccine utilizing Ligand’s CRM197 vaccine carrier protein, which is produced using the patent-protected Pelican Expression Technology platform.

Merck plans to submit a supplemental regulatory licensure application with the FDA later this year for the use of VAXNEUVANCE in children.

“We are delighted to see Merck’s progress with VAXNEUVANCE along with the FDA approval of another Pelican Expression Technology-enabled medical advancement,” said John Higgins, CEO of Ligand. “We look forward to the launch of this important pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, and the continued development and progression of our multiple partnerships involving Pelican’s cost-effective and scalable production of our CRM197 vaccine carrier protein also known as PeliCRM.”

About the Pelican Expression Technology

The Pelican Expression Technology is a robust, validated, cost-effective and scalable platform for recombinant protein production that is especially well-suited for complex, large-scale production of protein-based therapeutics. Multiple global manufacturers have demonstrated consistent success with the platform and the technology is currently licensed for numerous commercial and development-stage programs. The versatility of the platform is demonstrated by the production of antibody derivatives, peptides, enzymes, and engineered non-natural proteins. Partners seek the platform because it brings significant value to the development of therapeutics and vaccines by reducing timelines and manufacturing costs. Given pharmaceutical industry trends toward large molecules with increasing structural complexities, Pelican is positioned to meet these growing needs as the industry’s most comprehensive broadly available protein production platform. CRM197 made in Ligand’s Pelican Expression Technology is available to scientists and manufacturing professionals in research and cGMP grade. Lean more about Ligand’s CRM197 (PeliCRM) at www.crm197.com. For more information about the Pelican Expression Technology platform, please visit www.pelicanexpression.com.