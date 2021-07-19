checkAd

Nexters Reports 40% Bookings Growth in Q2 2021, Confirms PIPE Investment and SPAC Transaction Closing Timeline

Nexters, an international game development company that is in the process of closing a business combination with a SPAC company Kismet Acquisition One Corp (Nasdaq: KSMT, KSMTU, KSMTW), saw continued success in its approach to bring core gaming experiences to casual audiences as it announced further growth of Bookings in Q2. Nexters also reached the minimum cash condition required under the business combination agreement as a result of PIPE funding commitments, the transaction is now expected to close by the end of Q3 2021.

The Q2 results feature strong financial and operating performance after following sustainable growth for the beginning of the year. Fueled by successful marketing initiatives, Nexters reached $154 million in Bookings in Q2 2021 - 40% higher year-over-year for the same period in 2020.

This rapid growth came with an increase of monthly paying players by 43% year-over-year to approximately 400,000 paying players. Despite the significant inflow of new payers, who tend to spend less in the beginning of their lifespan, the blended average bookings per paying player kept relatively flat at $125.

“Our savvy marketing and fun games are landing well with a growing audience who haven’t stopped playing games,” Andrey Fadeev, Nexters CEO said. “These successes are further fuel for our readiness to go public.”

Additional investment has been secured thus letting Nexters to meet the minimum cash condition required under the business combination agreement. $50 million will be invested via PIPE (Private Investment in Public Equity) by Mubadala Investment Company and VPE Capital. The PIPE investment along with $50 million from SPAC sponsor Kismet Sponsor Limited provides the required minimum of $100 million.

Faris Al Mazrui, Head of Mubadala’s Russia and CIS Investment Program, said: “We are excited to establish this partnership with Ivan Tavrin and Kismet through this investment into Nexters. The company fits well within our expanding portfolio of tech companies that we believe will deliver long term and sustainable returns. Nexters is led by a strong and visionary management team, and is well-positioned to benefit from the ever-evolving games market.”

Roman Kudryashov, Partner of VPE Capital, said: “The gaming space is one to which we have been looking to gain exposure for some time, and we are convinced that Nexters offers a great growth opportunity for us and our LPs. The company demonstrates the kind of dynamic entrepreneurship we like to see in our Fund. We are very much looking forward to working with our new partners.”

