Evolv Technology Publicly Listed on the NASDAQ Under Symbol EVLV

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.07.2021, 14:00  |  49   |   |   

NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: NHIC, “NewHold”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, and Evolv Technologies, Inc. (“Evolv Technology” or “Evolv”), the global leader in weapons detection security screening, today announced that they have completed their business combination. The transaction has been unanimously approved by the board of directors of NewHold and was approved at a special meeting of NewHold shareholders on July 15, 2021. The common stock of the combined company will trade on the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol “EVLV”, its warrants will trade under “EVLVW”, and its units will trade under “EVLVU” beginning today, July 19, 2021. Peter George, who has served as Chief Executive Officer of the Company since January 2020, will continue to lead the business.

Evolv Technology – Leader with Unrivaled Technology and Market Presence

Evolv is transforming the physical security industry, as the first weapons detection security screening system in the market, providing continuous detection improvements and a frictionless visitor experience. The Evolv Express system delivers up to a 70% reduction in cost and is up to ten times faster than traditional metal detectors, resulting in screening up to an unparalleled 3,600 people per hour, per system. The system allows for visitors to pass through screening without breaking stride and continuing the pace of life, improving security at the speed and scale required in this post-pandemic, increasingly volatile world. Built on its Evolv Cortex AI software platform, Evolv is continually improving the security posture for customers through machine learning and analytical insights on-demand, an industry first.

The world’s most iconic venues and companies place their trust in Evolv to protect their employees and visitors, including Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, L.L. Bean, Six Flags and others. In addition, Evolv signed a significant technology and go-to-market partnership with Motorola Solutions, a global leader in land mobile radio mission-critical communications, video security and analytics, and command center software for enterprise and public safety customers. Evolv expects this partnership to accelerate growth and market presence going forward.

