Velodyne Lidar Announces Leadership Transition

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.07.2021, 14:00   

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR, VLDRW), the leading lidar company, known worldwide for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies, today announced that Dr. Anand Gopalan has informed the Board of Directors that he is stepping down as CEO and a member of the Board, effective July 30, 2021. In connection with this announcement, the Board has created an Office of the Chief Executive (OCE), comprising several members of Velodyne’s senior leadership team: Jim Barnhart, Chief Operating Officer; Drew Hamer, Chief Financial Officer; Kathy McBeath, Chief People Officer; and Sinclair Vass, Chief Commercial Officer. With support from the Board of Directors, the members of the OCE will continue to execute the Company’s growth strategy developed by Dr. Gopalan and the executive team. The Board has also retained an executive search firm to conduct a comprehensive search to identify a successor. Dr. Gopalan intends to continue supporting the Company in an advisory capacity following his departure.

Velodyne remains the only lidar company today with both the breadth of product portfolio and the manufacturing capability to deliver low-priced lidar with multiple specifications at scale for many real-world applications. Recently, the Company:

  • Has delivered continued strong growth in its sales pipeline, and conversion into multiyear agreements remains steady across all key markets, including ADAS, last-mile delivery, autonomous vehicles and industrial robotics;
  • Is experiencing increased customer traction within all operational regions and market segments;
  • Began building out its local technical support, inventory and RMA infrastructure in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region to support customer needs;
  • Established a center of excellence in India and is growing its local engineering teams to support ADAS applications in South Korea; and
  • Continues expanding its global footprint and reaching new shipping targets to meet the demand for its products and solutions.

In addition, Velodyne’s previously disclosed guidance for 2021 revenue – between $77 million and $94 million – and business outlook remain unchanged. Velodyne will report second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2021 following the close of the market on Thursday, August 5, 2021. On that day, management will host a conference call and webcast at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET).

