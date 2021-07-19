VYNE Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Investigator Initiated Trial Evaluating AMZEEQ (Minocycline) with Oral Isotretinoin in Patients with Moderate to Severe Acne

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VYNE) (“VYNE” or the “Company”) today announced the initiation of an investigator initiated trial (“IIT” or “study”) evaluating the safety and efficacy of AMZEEQ (minocycline) topical foam, 4%, as a companion treatment with oral isotretinoin in patients with moderate to severe acne. The study is supported by VYNE and is being conducted by the Austin Institute for Clinical Research in Texas.



“Isotretinoin has been widely used for the management of severe or scarring acne since its introduction as Accutane in the 1980s. However, its teratogenic properties means that patients must be monitored very carefully and its use as a chronic treatment is limited,” said Dr. Edward Lain, MD MBA FAAD, practicing dermatologist at Sanova Dermatology in Austin, Texas, and Principal Investigator for the study. “The combination of an oral isotretinoin and a topical minocycline presents a combined proposition of achieving control of severe disease coupled with long-term disease management possibilities,” he said. Dr. Lain also served as an investigator in the clinical trials for AMZEEQ and is a consultant to VYNE.