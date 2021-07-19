VYNE Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Investigator Initiated Trial Evaluating AMZEEQ (Minocycline) with Oral Isotretinoin in Patients with Moderate to Severe Acne
BRIDGEWATER, N.J., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VYNE) (“VYNE” or the “Company”) today announced the initiation of an investigator initiated trial (“IIT” or
“study”) evaluating the safety and efficacy of AMZEEQ (minocycline) topical foam, 4%, as a companion treatment with oral isotretinoin in patients with moderate to severe acne. The study is
supported by VYNE and is being conducted by the Austin Institute for Clinical Research in Texas.
“Isotretinoin has been widely used for the management of severe or scarring acne since its introduction as Accutane in the 1980s. However, its teratogenic properties means that patients must be monitored very carefully and its use as a chronic treatment is limited,” said Dr. Edward Lain, MD MBA FAAD, practicing dermatologist at Sanova Dermatology in Austin, Texas, and Principal Investigator for the study. “The combination of an oral isotretinoin and a topical minocycline presents a combined proposition of achieving control of severe disease coupled with long-term disease management possibilities,” he said. Dr. Lain also served as an investigator in the clinical trials for AMZEEQ and is a consultant to VYNE.
“AMZEEQ is a valuable topical treatment option for moderate to severe acne. As a single agent, it has demonstrated strong efficacy as well as a very favorable side effect profile. We are pleased that AMZEEQ is also receiving interest from the dermatology community to study AMZEEQ as part of a combination regimen with oral isotretinoin for both acute and chronic management of the disease,” said Dr. Iain Stuart, Chief Scientific Officer of VYNE.
IIT Study Description
The study is designed to assess the impact of AMZEEQ and oral isotretinoin concomitant use on the cutaneous adverse reactions often seen in the first few weeks of treatment with oral isotretinoin alone. These cutaneous adverse reactions are a leading contributory factor in premature treatment abandonment. Additionally, the study will evaluate the efficacy and safety of adding AMZEEQ to the indicated 20-week oral isotretinoin treatment course with a focus on whether AMZEEQ can impact the time to onset of efficacy and overall efficacy rates when compared to oral isotretinoin monotherapy. Finally, because prescribers often seek alternative treatments for patients once a course of oral isotretinoin has been completed, the study will evaluate the safety and efficacy of AMZEEQ subsequent to a course of oral isotretinoin for an additional 24 weeks of treatment.
