DZS Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 2, Host Earnings Conference Call on August 3

PLANO, Texas, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI), a global leader in optical and packet-based mobile transport, broadband connectivity, and software defined networking solutions, will release financial results for the second quarter of 2021 after the market closes on Monday, August 2, 2021 via a news release and stockholder report posted on the DZS Investor Relations website at https://investor.dzsi.com/.

DZS will host a conference call to discuss second quarter results on Tuesday, August 3rd at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time).

Conference Call Details:
Date: Tuesday, August 3, 2021
Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern time (9:00 a.m. Central time)
U.S. dial-in number: 877-742-9182
International number: 602-563-8857
Conference ID: 7377148
Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zeibyqp3
Please join the conference 5-10 minutes prior to the start time to avoid delays as an operator will register your name and organization.

For those planning to monitor the conference call, the live broadcast and replay will be available at https://investor.dzsi.com/.

Toll-free replay number: 855-859-2056
International replay number: 404-537-3406
Replay ID: 7377148

About DZS

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI) is a global leader in optical and packet-based mobile transport, broadband access, and software defined networking solutions. With more than 20 million products in-service and customers and alliance partners spanning more than 100 countries, DZS is helping many of the world’s most advanced and innovative service providers and enterprises leverage the power of 5G, 10 Gig fixed broadband, and software defined networks to deliver cutting-edge services and lead in their markets.

DZS, the DZS logo, and all DZS product names are trademarks of DZS Inc. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective holders. Specifications, products, and/or product names are all subject to change.

For further information see: www.DZSI.com.
DZS on Twitter: https://twitter.com/dzs_innovation
DZS on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/DZSi/

Contacts

DZS
Ted Moreau
Vice President of Investor Relations
E: ir@dzsi.com





Disclaimer

