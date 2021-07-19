Sientra Appoints Two Medical Aesthetics Leaders to its Board of Directors

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Irina and Nori to the Sientra Board,” said Caroline Van Hove, Executive Chairwoman of Sientra. “Irina and Nori’s deep respective experiences and competencies in building disruptive R&D engines and best-in-class organizations in Medical Aesthetics will significantly contribute to Sientra’s high-growth strategy and our singular focus to be the number one partner of choice to board-certified plastic surgeons. As the Sientra team continues to execute on its plans and grow its customer base, our newly appointed Board members will immediately add value by supporting new product development and the Company’s high-performance culture.”

Dr. Irina Erenburg is Founder, President & CEO of Blossom Innovations, LLC, a groundbreaking med tech innovator dedicated to the discovery and development of breakthroughs in Medical Aesthetics and Dermatology. Prior to leading Blossom Innovations, Dr. Erenburg was the Director, Strategic Transaction Office of Innovation at MGB/Partners HealthCare, Boston’s largest hospital network and a teaching affiliate of Harvard University, where she led the transition of Coolsculpting technology to the launch of Zeltiq Aesthetics. With a proven entrepreneurial track record, Dr. Erenburg is also a co-founder and board member of R2 Technologies, Inc., AVAVA, Inc., Soltego, Inc, and S3Inject. Dr. Erenburg received her Ph. D in Biomedical Science from Mount Sinai School of Medicine of New York and her BA in Music and Biology from Brandeis University.

“I have had the privilege and opportunity to transition many innovations in Medical Aesthetics into companies that attained market leadership,” said Dr. Irina Erenburg. “Sientra is an innovative leader, and I look forward to helping the team bring to plastic surgery the portfolio plan that matches what women and physicians seek most. I am excited to help Sientra shape its innovation strategies.”

Nori Ebersole has served as the Chief People Officer at Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. since April 2021. From December 2017 to April 2021, Nori served as EVP & Chief Human Resources Officer for Urovant Sciences, Inc., until its commercial launch and merger with Sumitomo Dainippon. She also led the development and execution of Urovant’s diversity, equity and inclusion strategy, employment brand (Powered By People And Possibilities), talent acquisition, culture, mission, vision and values strategies. Prior to Urovant, she was the Chief Human Resources Officer at Paul Hastings, LLP from September 2015 to December 2017. Nori also served 18 years at Allergan, Inc, from April 1994 to June 2015, until its sale to Actavis. While at Allergan, Nori last served as Vice President, Human Resources, partnering with senior executives globally on various key initiatives in commercial, R&D, and additional strategic initiatives including the successful U.S. launch of Botox Cosmetics in 2002. Ms. Ebersole earned a B.S. in Business from the University of Southern California, Marshall School of Business and serves on the board of Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Orange County a not-for-profit charitable organization supporting children at risk.