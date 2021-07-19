checkAd

American Films Announces Its Plans to Trade on the tZERO ATS

NEW BOSTON, N.H., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Films, Inc. (Pink Sheets: AMFL), an owner, developer, and acquirer of intellectual property in the film, music, and media industries, announced today its plans to trade its common stock on tZERO ATS, a regulated alternative trading system operated by tZERO ATS, LLC, subject to completion of customary due diligence and onboarding. tZERO ATS, LLC is the FINRA member broker-dealer subsidiary of tZERO, a leader in blockchain innovation and liquidity for digital securities. American Films expects to trade under its existing ticker symbol AMFL, subject to regulatory approval.

American Films owns, develops, and acquires intellectual property, which it seeks to monetize at higher rates through proprietary technology, litigation, and asset digitization. It will be the first OTC-traded company to direct list on tZERO ATS, a blockchain-based trading platform. Bolstered by its unique proprietary processes and technology, American Films’ strategy is to more effectively monetize its intellectual property. These proprietary technologies include FACTERRA, a web-based program that identifies instances of copyright infringement, allowing American Films to pursue intellectual property protection litigation on behalf of copyright owners.

“Transitioning the trading of our common stock to tZERO ATS will offer our shareholders seamless trade execution and enhanced transparency,” said John Carty, American Films Inc. CEO and President. “More importantly, the decision to submit our common stock for admission to trading on tZERO ATS represents the first step in our evolution towards a broad-based asset digitization strategy. Over the coming months and years, we expect to enhance the value of our intellectual property portfolio through the issuance of both non-fungible tokens (NFTs), digital securities, and other digital assets.”

tZERO is a financial technology firm with the goal of democratizing access to private companies and assets. The assets on tZERO ATS represent nearly 75% of all digital security value and are responsible for approximately 95% of dollar trading volumes globally.

“tZERO ATS offers many advantages over other digital security markets,” said Saum Noursalehi, tZERO CEO. “We know that the American Films investors will embrace the friction-free trading experience and will benefit enormously from the continuous liquidity tZERO ATS provides.”

“Issuer transparency is a critical aspect of enabling continuous, automated trading for these types of securities,” said Alan Konevsky, tZERO Chief Legal Officer. “The Rule 15c2-11 amendments for quoting and trading over-the-counter securities enhance investor disclosure and access to information. We very much support this development. Companies that have historically not been required to release information to enable unsolicited quotations of over-the-counter securities will now have to provide such disclosure to the market or not be able to facilitate such trading access for their investors in certain circumstances. We are committed to working with private companies that are seeking a compliant trading venue for their privately issued securities as this regulatory landscape evolves.”

