Vilhelmiina Wahlbeck, 44, has worked in the telecommunications industry for most of her career, first in Telia's Finnish subsidiary, then as Head of Communications at DNA's previous parent company Finnet Oy and since 2007 as VP, Corporate Communications at the current DNA Group. Since 2016, she has also been responsible for DNA's corporate responsibility, and since the beginning of this year, her job description expanded to include DNA’s brand development. Vilhelmiina Wahlbeck holds a master's degree in political science. She reports to DNA’s CEO.

"Both corporate responsibility and brands that stand out are becoming increasingly important in business, and they are increasingly interconnected with communications as well. Vilhelmiina and her team have successfully developed our operations in this area. It is great to have her on the Executive Team, as the areas of responsibility she leads play an increasingly important role in DNA's business strategy," says Jukka Leinonen, CEO of DNA.

“I am very happy about the Executive Team membership. I have been part of building DNA almost from the very beginning, from a small challenger to a company with revenues of almost a billion euros. I am most proud about the company culture that we have built together, which is based on freedom and responsibility and culminated in 2019 in our ranking as the best workplace in Finland. It is also great how the employer has always offered me new responsibilities and thus enabled continuous on-the-job learning," Vilhelmiina Wahlbeck comments.

