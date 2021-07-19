checkAd

DNA Plc Vilhelmiina Wahlbeck joins DNA’s Executive Team

DNA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 19 JULY 2021, 15:00 EEST

Vilhelmiina Wahlbeck, SVP, Communications, Sustainability and Brand Development at DNA, has been appointed as member of DNA's Executive Team.

Vilhelmiina Wahlbeck, 44, has worked in the telecommunications industry for most of her career, first in Telia's Finnish subsidiary, then as Head of Communications at DNA's previous parent company Finnet Oy and since 2007 as VP, Corporate Communications at the current DNA Group. Since 2016, she has also been responsible for DNA's corporate responsibility, and since the beginning of this year, her job description expanded to include DNA’s brand development. Vilhelmiina Wahlbeck holds a master's degree in political science. She reports to DNA’s CEO.

"Both corporate responsibility and brands that stand out are becoming increasingly important in business, and they are increasingly interconnected with communications as well. Vilhelmiina and her team have successfully developed our operations in this area. It is great to have her on the Executive Team, as the areas of responsibility she leads play an increasingly important role in DNA's business strategy," says Jukka Leinonen, CEO of DNA.

“I am very happy about the Executive Team membership. I have been part of building DNA almost from the very beginning, from a small challenger to a company with revenues of almost a billion euros. I am most proud about the company culture that we have built together, which is based on freedom and responsibility and culminated in 2019 in our ranking as the best workplace in Finland. It is also great how the employer has always offered me new responsibilities and thus enabled continuous on-the-job learning," Vilhelmiina Wahlbeck comments.

Photo: Vilhelmiina Wahlbeck

Further information:
Jukka Leinonen, CEO, DNA Plc, tel. +358 44 044 1000, jukka.leinonen@dna.fi
Vilhelmiina Wahlbeck, SVP, Corporate Communications, Sustainability and Brand Development, DNA Plc, tel. +358 44 040 1671, vilhelmiina.wahlbeck@dna.fi

DNA is one of the leading telecommunications companies in Finland. We want to make our customers’ lives less complicated. We offer connections, services and devices for homes and workplaces, contributing to the digitalisation of society. DNA’s customers are consistently among the world’s top users in mobile data. DNA has approximately 3.6 million subscriptions in its fixed and mobile communications networks. The company has been awarded numerous times as an excellent employer and family-friendly workplace. In 2020, our net sales were EUR 934 million and we employ about 1600 people around Finland. DNA is a part of Telenor Group, a leading telecommunications company across the Nordics.  For more information, visit www.dna.fi or follow us on Twitter @DNA_fi, Facebook @DNA.fi and LinkedIn @DNA-Oyj.


 





