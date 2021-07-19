Albireo Receives European Marketing Authorization of Bylvay (odevixibat), the First Drug Treatment for Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis (PFIC)

– First approval in the world of Bylvay for the treatment of PFIC –

– German price listing followed by commercial launch expected in September –

– U.S. FDA has set an action date of July 20, 2021, under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) –

BOSTON, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albireo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALBO), a rare liver disease company developing novel bile acid modulators, today announced European Commission (EC) authorization of Bylvay (odevixibat), the first drug approved for the treatment of all subtypes of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC). Bylvay is a potent, non-systemic ileal bile acid transport inhibitor (IBATi), which does not require refrigeration and is easily administered as a once-daily capsule or opened and sprinkled onto soft foods.

“In 1998 one of the genes causing PFIC was discovered in our laboratory. Bylvay is the first approved pharmacological therapy available to children after over 20 years of research,” said Richard Thompson, Professor of Molecular Hepatology at King’s College London and principal investigator of PEDFIC 1 and PEDFIC 2. “Until now the standard of care for PFIC patients was limited to invasive surgeries including liver transplants. As the first non-surgical treatment option, Bylvay represents a fundamental shift in the way PFIC is treated.”

PFIC is a rare and devastating disorder affecting young children that causes progressive, life-threatening liver disease. In many cases, PFIC leads to cirrhosis and liver failure within the first 10 years of life. The most prominent and problematic ongoing manifestation of PFIC is pruritus, or intense itching, which often results in a severely diminished quality of life. Until now, there have been no approved drugs for PFIC; only surgical options that include biliary diversion surgery (BDS) and liver transplantation, and without them most PFIC patients do not survive past the age of 30. Of the estimated 100,000 patients with cholestatic liver disease worldwide without an approved drug treatment, there are approximately 15,000 PFIC patients, excluding China and India.