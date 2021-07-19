Lightbridge Signs Cooperative R&D Agreement with the U.S. Department of Energy’s Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear (GAIN) Program

Second CRADA Set to Further Advance Lightbridge Fuel Development Efforts

RESTON, Va., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightbridge Corporation (“Lightbridge,” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LTBR), an advanced nuclear fuel technology company, is pleased to announce that it has executed a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the Battelle Memorial Institute, Pacific Northwest Division, the operating contractor of the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). The principal goal of this agreement is to advance a critical stage in the manufacturing process of Lightbridge Fuel by demonstrating a casting process using depleted uranium-zirconium material. The total project value of the CRADA is approximately $663,000, with three-quarters of this amount funded by DOE for the scope performed by PNNL.



Seth Grae, President & CEO of Lightbridge Corporation, commented, “We are excited to kick off our second R&D initiative through the DOE and the GAIN program. The GAIN program continues to be a superb opportunity for Lightbridge to partner with the US government to gain access to world-class personnel and facilities. Partnering with the GAIN program enables us to save the high costs of time and capital to create these experiments ourselves while retaining our intellectual property and fast-tracking our R&D efforts. We hope to further our efforts to partner with the DOE and the US government in advancing US nuclear technology development, which in combination with renewables helps address climate change and ensure the U.S. maintains a global leadership position in nuclear technology.”

Ali Zbib, Manager of Nuclear Power Systems at PNNL stated, “The partnership with Lightbridge will leverage PNNL’s capabilities and expertise in nuclear fuels, particularly in advanced uranium alloy casting to advance their Lightbridge Fuel technology.”

About Lightbridge Corporation

Lightbridge (NASDAQ: LTBR) is an advanced nuclear fuel technology development company positioned to enable carbon-free energy applications that will be essential in preventing climate change. The Company is developing Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next-generation nuclear fuel technology for Small Modular Reactors, as well as existing light-water reactors, which significantly enhances reactor safety, economics, and fuel proliferation resistance. To date, Lightbridge has been awarded twice by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear program to support development of Lightbridge Fuel. Lightbridge’s innovative fuel technology is backed by an extensive worldwide patent portfolio. Lightbridge is included in the Russell Microcap Index. For more information, please visit: www.ltbridge.com .