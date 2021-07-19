In a plenary talk at the European Cytogenomics Conference (ECA), Dr. Barbara Dewaele, supervisor of the Routine Diagnostics Laboratory for Genetics of Hematological Malignancies, announced results of implementing an assay they developed with Bionano’s Saphyr system for ALL patients at the largest academic hospital in Belgium. The results are the outcome of a comparative study of 40 ALL subjects whose samples were analyzed by OGM and by a workflow comprising traditional methods, including karyotyping, fluorescent in-situ hybridization (FISH), multiplexed ligation polymorphism assay (MLPA) and polymerase chain reaction. OGM showed 100% concordance with the traditional methods with no false positives. Dr. Dewaele summarized that their hospital plans to develop more OGM-based assays for other types of leukemias. They have already developed one for the muscle disease facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD).

SAN DIEGO, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announces a summary of the results obtained by the University Hospitals Leuven, Belgium with optical genome mapping (OGM) with Bionano’s Saphyr system. An assay was developed for whole genome analysis of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) subjects which, relative to traditional methods, resulted in a workflow with significantly faster turnaround time, higher success rates, and lower cost per sample. The key benefits of their OGM-based assay, as presented by Dr. Barbara Dewaele, are summarized below:

Bionano’s Optical Genome Mapping for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Subjects at the University Hospitals Leuven, Belgium, Has Faster Turnaround Time, Higher Success Rates and Lower Cost per Sample Compared to Traditional Methods

SAN DIEGO, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announces a summary of the results obtained by the University Hospitals Leuven, Belgium with optical genome mapping (OGM) with Bionano’s Saphyr system. An assay was …



