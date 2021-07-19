checkAd

Bionano’s Optical Genome Mapping for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Subjects at the University Hospitals Leuven, Belgium, Has Faster Turnaround Time, Higher Success Rates and Lower Cost per Sample Compared to Traditional Methods

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.07.2021, 14:00  |  20   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announces a summary of the results obtained by the University Hospitals Leuven, Belgium with optical genome mapping (OGM) with Bionano’s Saphyr system. An assay was developed for whole genome analysis of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) subjects which, relative to traditional methods, resulted in a workflow with significantly faster turnaround time, higher success rates, and lower cost per sample. The key benefits of their OGM-based assay, as presented by Dr. Barbara Dewaele, are summarized below:

OGM Benefits Summary of Findings Presented  
Faster Turnaround Time • Turnaround time, for sample to reportable result, went from 4 weeks with traditional methods to only 1 week using OGM  
Workflow Simplification and Assay Consolodation • Reduction in the number of cumbersome and expensive FISH experiments from 10 to only 1 per patient, eliminating the use of MLPA and most PCR tests, and reducing the number of samples analyzed via karyotyping  
Less Hands-On Time • Significant reduction in hands-on time for laboratory personnel and the time necessary for data analysis using OGM relative to traditional methods  
Higher Assay Success Rates • Higher assay success rates versus traditional methods since OGM is performed directly from the sample source, using DNA extraction, without the additional need for laborious cell culture as required for karyotyping  
Higher Yield of Pathogenic Findings • 5% of cases yielded additional pathogenic findings using OGM, which would be missed by traditional methods alone  
Improved Outcomes • An addiitonal 5% of cases resulted in an improvement in treatment recommendation from enhanced prognostic stratification using OGM relative to traditional methods  
Lower Cost per Sample • Reduction in cost by 50% per sample by using OGM instead of the combination of traditional methods  

In a plenary talk at the European Cytogenomics Conference (ECA), Dr. Barbara Dewaele, supervisor of the Routine Diagnostics Laboratory for Genetics of Hematological Malignancies, announced results of implementing an assay they developed with Bionano’s Saphyr system for ALL patients at the largest academic hospital in Belgium. The results are the outcome of a comparative study of 40 ALL subjects whose samples were analyzed by OGM and by a workflow comprising traditional methods, including karyotyping, fluorescent in-situ hybridization (FISH), multiplexed ligation polymorphism assay (MLPA) and polymerase chain reaction. OGM showed 100% concordance with the traditional methods with no false positives. Dr. Dewaele summarized that their hospital plans to develop more OGM-based assays for other types of leukemias. They have already developed one for the muscle disease facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD).

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bionano’s Optical Genome Mapping for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Subjects at the University Hospitals Leuven, Belgium, Has Faster Turnaround Time, Higher Success Rates and Lower Cost per Sample Compared to Traditional Methods SAN DIEGO, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announces a summary of the results obtained by the University Hospitals Leuven, Belgium with optical genome mapping (OGM) with Bionano’s Saphyr system. An assay was …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nathalie ROOS, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos
Bone Therapeutics provides update on the progress of clinical studies
Ninety Day Survival Outcomes in COVID-19 ARDS Trial of Remestemcel-L Presented at ISCT Meeting on ...
New data for Roche’s Hemlibra reinforce safety profile in people with haemophilia A
Zoom to Acquire Five9
Charles Li Elected to MarketAxess Board of Directors
Valneva and Pfizer Complete Recruitment for Phase 2 Trial of Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
BGHL Euro NAV & Share buy back
Casino Group extends the maturity of its syndicated credit facility
Capgemini Press Release// Capgemini announces proposal to acquire Australian cloud transformation ...
Titel
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
Medexus Pharmaceuticals and medac GmbH enter into Licensing Agreement for First-in-Class ...
Critical Solutions, Inc (CSLI) /MKH Ventures Announces July Shareholder Updates of Key Holdings
EssilorLuxottica and the FIA reinforce their commitment to promote good vision for safer roads
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board