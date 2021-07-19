checkAd

Genetic Technologies Strengthens Global Leadership in Genomics with Acquisition of EasyDNA

A global platform to market the Company’s portfolio across 40 countries

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG; NASDAQ: GENE, “Company”, “GTG”), a global leader in Genomics tests in health, wellness and serious disease, has signed an agreement to acquire the direct-to-consumer eCommerce business and distribution rights associated with General Genetics Corporation (GGC) and its associated brands trading as EasyDNA (‘EasyDNA’ or ‘EasyDNA Acquisition’), from BelHealth Investment Fund LP (‘BelHealth’), as majority owner for US$4 million in cash and GTG ADRs.

Highlights

  • Strategically, this Direct-to-Consumer acquisition provides Genetic Technologies the foundation to grow its portfolio of serious disease tests across well-established websites in 40 countries
  • In CY20, EasyDNA had total revenue of US$4.63 million through online retail sales of its at-home DNA tests
  • EasyDNA currently sells paternity, oncology and health & wellness genomics-based laboratory tests through agreements with 12 laboratories in North America, AsiaPac and Europe
  • Under the terms of the agreement, GTG will acquire all of GGC and EasyDNA’s websites, brand identities, laboratory testing and distribution agreements associated with their EasyDNA business for US$4 million comprising of US$2 million in cash on completion, US$1.5 million paid in GTG ADRs and US$500k in cash to be held in escrow payable to BelHealth on the first anniversary of closing following conditions precedent being satisfied
  • EasyDNA revenue has grown by 11% in the last two years, and GTG will target opportunities for further growth.

GTG signed an agreement to acquire the brand and distribution rights for EasyDNA from BelHealth. The EasyDNA acquisition will provide GTG the platform to build its direct-to-consumer offerings and wellness division. This acquisition provides an established revenue stream with US$4.63 million in unaudited revenue for CY20 and a stable outlook for future growth and the ability to leverage existing direct-to-consumer marketing avenues for future product sales.

Simon Morriss, Chief Executive Officer of GTG, said, “We are excited to announce the acquisition of EasyDNA. The strong alignment of this brand and platform with GTG’s planned expansion into wellness testing was critical to our decision to acquire the business of EasyDNA.”

EasyDNA generates revenue from the sale of test kits to customers via its network of websites. Tests are typically performed via an oral swab sent directly to the customer from external laboratory partners. The laboratory processes the tests and transmits the results to EasyDNA, with test results communicated to customers by email.

