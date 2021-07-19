ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 12-Jul-21 53,128 588.20 31,249,708.96 13-Jul-21 52,262 597.94 31,249,665.71 14-Jul-21 51,565 606.03 31,249,699.75 15-Jul-21 51,812 603.15 31,250,226.46 16-Jul-21 52,627 593.80 31,250,038.90

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).