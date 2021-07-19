checkAd

Invitation to Vaisala's Capital Markets Day 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.07.2021, 14:00  |  13   |   |   

Vaisala Corporation
Press Release
July 19, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. (EEST)

Invitation to Vaisala's Capital Markets Day 2021

Vaisala invites investors and analysts to a virtual Capital Markets Day on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. till 5.00 p.m. Institutional investors and analysts are offered an opportunity to participate in the event at Vaisala’s R&D and innovation center, Vanha Nurmijärventie 21, Vantaa, if the COVID-19 situation so allows. A tour in the R&D and innovation center will be arranged after the presentations.

At the event, Vaisala's executive management will focus on the company’s strategy and other topical issues. After each presentation, it is possible to ask questions in writing via the webcast platform. All presentations will be recorded. The recordings and presentation materials will be available on Vaisala’s website after the event. The event will be held in English.

Registration to participate

To register for the event, please fill out the registration form by August 31, 2021. A detailed schedule will be sent to those registered one week before the event. Information on the event is available at company’s website vaisala.com/investors.

Link to registration

 

More information

Paula Liimatta, Business Controller and Head of Investor Relations
paula.liimatta@vaisala.com
Tel. +358 40 580 3521

 

Distribution
Key media
vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in environmental and industrial measurement. Building on over 85 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs over 1,900 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com twitter.com/VaisalaGroup

 






0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Invitation to Vaisala's Capital Markets Day 2021 Vaisala CorporationPress ReleaseJuly 19, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. (EEST) Invitation to Vaisala's Capital Markets Day 2021 Vaisala invites investors and analysts to a virtual Capital Markets Day on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. till 5.00 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nathalie ROOS, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos
Bone Therapeutics provides update on the progress of clinical studies
Ninety Day Survival Outcomes in COVID-19 ARDS Trial of Remestemcel-L Presented at ISCT Meeting on ...
New data for Roche’s Hemlibra reinforce safety profile in people with haemophilia A
Zoom to Acquire Five9
Charles Li Elected to MarketAxess Board of Directors
Valneva and Pfizer Complete Recruitment for Phase 2 Trial of Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
BGHL Euro NAV & Share buy back
Casino Group extends the maturity of its syndicated credit facility
Capgemini Press Release// Capgemini announces proposal to acquire Australian cloud transformation ...
Titel
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
Medexus Pharmaceuticals and medac GmbH enter into Licensing Agreement for First-in-Class ...
Critical Solutions, Inc (CSLI) /MKH Ventures Announces July Shareholder Updates of Key Holdings
EssilorLuxottica and the FIA reinforce their commitment to promote good vision for safer roads
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board