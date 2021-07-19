Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Completes Acquisition of Novellus Therapeutics

NEW YORK, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: BTX) (“Brooklyn”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on exploring the role that cytokine and gene editing/cell therapy can have in treating patients with cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases, today announced that it had completed, on July 16, 2021, its acquisition of Novellus Therapeutics Limited (“Novellus”). Novellus is developing next-generation engineered mesenchymal stem cell (“MSC”) therapies using extensively patented mRNA-based cell reprogramming and gene editing technologies licensed from Factor Bioscience (“Factor”). The transaction advances Brooklyn’s evolution into a platform company with a pipeline of next-generation engineered cellular, gene editing and cytokine programs.

Key Transaction Highlights: