Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Completes Acquisition of Novellus Therapeutics

Acquisition Advances Transformation Into Platform Company Focused on Cell, Gene Editing and Cytokine Therapy

Company to hold Conference Call Today, July 19, 2021, at 4:15PM ET to Discuss the Transaction and Future Plans

NEW YORK, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: BTX) (“Brooklyn”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on exploring the role that cytokine and gene editing/cell therapy can have in treating patients with cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases, today announced that it had completed, on July 16, 2021, its acquisition of Novellus Therapeutics Limited (“Novellus”). Novellus is developing next-generation engineered mesenchymal stem cell (“MSC”) therapies using extensively patented mRNA-based cell reprogramming and gene editing technologies licensed from Factor Bioscience (“Factor”). The transaction advances Brooklyn’s evolution into a platform company with a pipeline of next-generation engineered cellular, gene editing and cytokine programs.

Key Transaction Highlights:

  • Brooklyn acquired Novellus for consideration totaling $125 million, which consisted of $23 million in cash and 7,022,230 shares of Brooklyn common stock, which were valued at a total of $102 million based on a price of approximately $14.53 per share. Immediately following the closing, the shares issued represented, on an as-converted basis, 13.6% of the shares of Brooklyn’s outstanding common stock, which closed at a price of $10.05 per share on July 16, 2021.
  • The co-founders of Novellus entered into lock-up agreements with respect to 3,377,690 of the shares of Brooklyn common stock issued in the transaction. The contractual lock-ups extend for a period of three years, subject to certain early release provisions based on the Brooklyn stock price. In support of the transaction, Brooklyn’s Board Chair and its Chief Executive Officer and President entered into identical lock-up agreements with respect to their current holdings.
  • Following the transaction, Brooklyn had approximately $25 million of cash, which Brooklyn projects, based on its current operating plans, will be sufficient to fund operations through the end of 2023.
  • The transaction relieves Brooklyn from its obligation to pay Novellus a set of upfront fees, clinical development milestone fees and post-registration royalties under a license agreement that Brooklyn entered into in April 2021 with Novellus and Factor. In addition, the acquisition builds on the license agreement, and leaves in place the Factor component of that agreement, which grants Brooklyn exclusive rights to develop certain next-generation mRNA-based gene editing and cell therapy products.
  • As a result of the acquisition, Brooklyn also acquired 25% of the outstanding equity of NoveCite, Inc., a company focused on bringing an allogeneic (off-the-shelf) MSC product to patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), including from COVID-19.
