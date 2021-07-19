ROSEVILLE, Calif., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. (OTC: INND) ("InnerScope"), an emerging and disruptive leader in the direct-to-consumer hearing technology space, today announces a partnership agreement (the “Agreement”) with New to The Street TV for the production, broadcasting and distribution of commercials and digital billboards on “Hearing Loss Awareness” and its direct-to-consumer Bluetooth app-controlled self-adjusting rechargeable hearing aids (“ InnerScope's Direct-to-Consumer Hearing Aids ”) as a current affordable solution for the 48 million Americans who have hearing loss. Given hearing aids are the most common treatment for hearing loss, InnerScope plans to educate the public using TV and media to drive hearing loss awareness and the need for early treatment while highlighting InnerScope's Direct-to-Consumer Hearing Aids as an affordable treatment solution.

The Agreement at $100,000 per month guarantees a minimum of 660 commercials, 110 per month for the next six months, and includes 156 digital billboards, running three times per hour, located throughout lower Manhattan, New York City, New York. The televised commercials can be seen over the next six months on Fox News , Bloomberg, Fox Business Network, CNN , CNBC, Newsmax TV and MSNBC (the “Hearing Loss Media Blitz Campaign”). Moreover, as part of the Agreement, InnerScope owns all of the content and expects to use the Hearing Loss Media Blitz Campaign content for its website and social media platforms.

InnerScope is confident the Hearing Loss Media Blitz Campaign will generate immediate public awareness about the growing problem of hearing loss and drive sales of its hearing aids, sold online through InnerScope’s dedicated online store, located at MyHearIQ.com . In addition to the Hearing Loss Media Blitz Campaign, InnerScope is planning more national multimedia marketing campaigns in the coming months. InnerScope believes both the Hearing Loss Media Blitz Campaign and the upcoming national multimedia marketing campaigns will help empower consumers to afford to take control of their hearing issues by seeking hearing aid treatment options sooner rather than later.

Mr. Vincent Caruso, CEO of FMW Media Corp. and the creator/producer of New to The Street TV, stated, “New to The Street TV and its staff of dedicated professionals look forward to the production and distribution of commercial and digital billboards designed to inform the public on the growing problem of hearing loss. The ‘Hearing Loss Awareness’ TV and media campaign provides a platform for the general public to become aware of the widespread hearing problems faced by so many Americans and the services that are available at InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc.”

The Hearing Loss Media Blitz Campaign will also showcase InnerScope’s new Hearing Health Flexible Subscription Plans (the “Subscription Plans”), which offer the lowest monthly payment options (as low as $44 per month) for consumers to order easily and receive a complete set of InnerScope's Direct-to-Consumer Rechargeable App-Controlled Hearing Aids within seven days and shipped directly to their homes (no medical evaluation or professional help is needed). In addition, consumers will find the Subscription Plans easy to enroll in (requires no credit checks), and the plans offer extended warranties and services, including being eligible to receive free upgrades to the newest InnerScope hearing aids every two years.

InnerScope, as an emerging disruptive leader in the hearing industry, is shifting hearing health care from traditional brick-and-mortar hearing care clinics to consumers’ homes by providing a unique solution to give customers top-quality, affordable access to hearing aids without the need to see a hearing professional or go to a hearing care clinic. As a result, InnerScope can deliver the same quality of hearing experience and satisfaction with the same type of hearing aid technology and support for customers in their homes at a fraction of the cost of hearing aids sold through independent professional hearing care clinics. InnerScope's Direct-to-Consumer Hearing Aids are medical-grade Bluetooth app-controlled (works with any smartphone) with built-in professional remote programming and support service features, enabling one of the company’s licensed hearing care professionals to remotely program (if requested) the hearing aids anywhere in the world through InnerScope’s proprietary HearIQ App (available for free to download on the Apple App Store and Google Play )

Industry Game Changer – New Emerging Market with 48 Million Potential Customers

President Biden issued an executive order on July 9, 2021, regarding hearing aids sold over the counter (OTC).

The following source from The White House Fact Sheet details an executive order from President Biden aimed at saving Americans with hearing loss thousands of dollars by allowing hearing aids to be sold over the counter at drug stores:

“Hearing Aids: Hearing aids are so expensive that only 14% of the approximately 48 million Americans with hearing loss use them. On average, they cost more than $5,000 per pair, and those costs are often not covered by health insurance. A major driver of the expense is that consumers must get them from a doctor or a specialist, even though experts agree that medical evaluation is not necessary. Rather, this requirement serves only as red tape and a barrier to more companies selling hearing aids. The four largest hearing aid manufacturers now control 84% of the market.”

“The launch of our Hearing Loss Media Blitz Campaign could not have come at a better time,” said Matthew Moore, CEO of InnerScope Hearing Technology, “especially after last week’s executive order from President Biden and his remarks on making hearing aids more affordable and able to be sold over the counter in pharmacies without any medical evaluation. Unfortunately, the public is not aware that direct-to-consumer hearing aids have been available to purchase online without any medical evaluation needed. InnerScope has its affordable Direct-to-Consumer Hearing Aids available through its MyHearIQ.com online store for consumers to purchase TODAY. The partnership we have with New to The Street and their sophisticated media production staff and writers has resulted in a fantastic platform to get the message out. We are confident our Hearing Loss Media Blitz Campaign will establish InnerScope as the leader in providing direct-to-consumer Bluetooth app-controlled self-adjusting rechargeable hearing Aids (shipped directly to the consumer) as an affordable hearing loss treatment solution. InnerScope’s hearing aids work with any smartphone, require no medical evaluation or professional help, and deliver the same personalized hearing quality and satisfaction as hearing aids sold by hearing care professionals.”

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTC: INND):

InnerScope is a manufacturer and distributor/retailer of direct-to-consumer ("DTC") FDA (Food and Drug Administration) registered Bluetooth app-controlled hearing aids, Bluetooth app-controlled personal sound amplifier products (PSAPs), hearing-related treatment therapies, doctor-formulated dietary hearing and tinnitus supplements, and assorted hearing and health-related products targeting approximately 70 million Americans suffering from hearing-related problems. The company's mission is to improve the quality of life for the 70 million people in North America and the 1.5 billion people worldwide who suffer from hearing impairment and/or hearing-related issues.

The management team of InnerScope is applying decades of industry experience and believes it is well-positioned with its affordable Bluetooth app-controlled self-adjusting hearing technology (visit: myHearIQ.com ) and its innovative in-store sales and delivery system with its point-of-sale free self-check hearing screening kiosks ("Hearing Kiosks") to directly benefit when the Over-the-Counter (OTC) Hearing Aid Act (the "OTC Hearing Aid Law") becomes enacted (expected late 2021 based on the president's executive order issued on July 9, 2021). The OTC Hearing Aid Law allows OTC hearing aids for perceived mild to moderate hearing losses to be sold in retail stores without seeing a professional or having a medical evaluation. The Hearing Kiosk is designed for the tens of millions of Americans with undetected/untreated mild to moderate hearing losses to treat themselves with the company's easy, convenient and affordable OTC hearing aids in-store, off the shelf and/or by DTC online affordable hearing aid options. For more information, please visit www.innd.com .

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S and international sponsored and syndicated Nielsen-rated programming TV brands "New to The Street" and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the U.S. and international markets. The New to The Street/Newsmax TV show is syndicated on Sundays at 10 a.m. ET. FMW is also one of the nation’s largest buyers of linear television long and short form ( https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street and https://newtothestreet.com/ ).

For the most up-to-date information about InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC: INND), please visit and follow our official Twitter account @inndstock page.

